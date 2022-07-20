Prison term set for Broken Arrow woman who defrauded elderly Tulsa couple through unlicensed home health care

A Broken Arrow woman was sentenced to prison earlier this month for defrauding an elderly Tulsa couple through her unlicensed home health care company.

Ashley Nicole Brown, 35, "used her position of trust" to obtain the pair's identifying information and debit card numbers to without their consent pay off her personal debts and family members, the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Brown did so while facing charges of embezzlement stemming from her previous employment at another home health care company, where she embezzled her co-workers' payroll and health insurance subsidies, the release stated.

Both cases were adjudicated in Tulsa County District Court in early July, when Brown waived her right to a trial and pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement and three counts of identity theft, among other counts.

District Judge Michelle Keely sentenced Brown to 10 years, with seven years in prison and three years suspended with credit for time she has served.

Brown is prohibited from owning, managing or working in the Oklahoma health care industry while on probation, and she was ordered to pay restitution of more than $25,000 as well as all fines, fees and assessments associated with her cases, the release and court records state.

Attorney General John O'Connor used the cases to draw attention to his office's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“This prosecution demonstrates the commitment of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to combating fraud in the Medicaid system,” O'Connor said in the release. “Our MFCU agents and attorneys investigate and prosecute individuals, like Ashley Brown, who take advantage of elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans.”

Grant-funded mostly through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services but partly through the state, the Oklahoma MFCU has statewide jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute abuse, neglect, drug diversion and financial exploitation of elderly and vulnerable adults, the release states.

The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes violations of state and federal laws pertaining to provider fraud in the administration of the Medicaid program.

Brown was released from the Tulsa County jail Tuesday and transferred to the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud on Tuesday, according to online records.