Prison Discipleship establishes program to reintegrate former inmates upon release

A Tulsa ministry for inmates has announced a long-awaited expansion to ease former inmates' reintegration into life outside of prison.
Prison Discipleship, a faith-based nonprofit providing spiritual services to inmates in 30 prisons across Oklahoma, announced the creation of Project H.U.B., Hope through United Benefits.
Wayne McCombs, president of Prison Discipleship board of directors, said the 18-month program will help recently-released inmates ensure their drivers licenses and other documents are up to date, acquire bus passes, receive job training and connect them to employers hiring former inmates.
"Really it's just to help them acclimate back into society," McCombs said, "and hopefully not get back into a situation maybe they were in before they went to prison and instead go down a different route."
Ivy Kirk, Prison Discipleship vice president, said other services H.U.B. will offer include counseling, mentorship, and college scholarships. And should an individual complete the program, a path to "clean up" their record.
Oklahoma has long struggled with an exceptionally high incarceration rate. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, the state's rate of 1,079 incarcerated persons per 100,000 residents is well above the 2016 national rate of 698 incarcerated per 100,000 residents in the United States. If Oklahoma were a country, its 2016 rate would have led the world.
In February 2020, Oklahoma lagged Louisiana and Mississippi for highest incarceration rate thanks to legislation like State Question 780 and Senate Bill 793, which both addressed sentencing and thresholds for certain crimes to be considered felonies versus misdemeanors.
Despite its high incarceration rate, Oklahoma has boasted a relatively low recidivism rate around 25 percent over the past decade, meaning fewer people convicted of crimes reoffend.
Project H.U.B. aims to curb reoffending entirely by making inmates aware of its resources before their release. Eighty percent of inmates who work through a Prison Discipleship program do not reoffend, Kirk said, and Project H.U.B. is intended to lower that rate further.
The organization's president, Steve Bradshaw, has wanted to offer resources like H.U.B. for several years but previously lacked funding and manpower to do so. The project now has around 10 volunteers and professionals to help launch a new facility.
Acquiring a space for the program has been a challenge, however.
"Our biggest issue right now is finding a center," Kirk said.
In December 2020, the organization pulled out of an effort to acquire a property at 1410 N. Utica Ave. due to its condition.
Prison Discipleship is currently pursuing a deal on a property in north Tulsa, McCombs said, but he did not disclose the exact location due to ongoing negotiation.
"The property is on the on the north side of town, and it's in a very convenient location for people in that area of town," McCombs said. "We're so close, but we're not there yet. We're still working to be sure and praying that this property will come through."
To help fund the purchase, Prison Discipleship is hosting a fundraising banquet at 6 p.m. June 10 at the First Baptist Church, 420 S. Cincinnati Ave.
"We're hoping the fundraiser will give us a good size down payment so that we can afford to really make this happen in a timely manner," Kirk said.
Blake Douglas
918-924-6088
Twitter: @Blake_Doug918