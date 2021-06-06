Prison Discipleship establishes program to reintegrate former inmates upon release

The organization's president, Steve Bradshaw, has wanted to offer resources like H.U.B. for several years but previously lacked funding and manpower to do so. The project now has around 10 volunteers and professionals to help launch a new facility.

Acquiring a space for the program has been a challenge, however.

"Our biggest issue right now is finding a center," Kirk said.

In December 2020, the organization pulled out of an effort to acquire a property at 1410 N. Utica Ave. due to its condition.

Prison Discipleship is currently pursuing a deal on a property in north Tulsa, McCombs said, but he did not disclose the exact location due to ongoing negotiation.

"The property is on the on the north side of town, and it's in a very convenient location for people in that area of town," McCombs said. "We're so close, but we're not there yet. We're still working to be sure and praying that this property will come through."