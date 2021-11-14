Pride of Broken Arrow wins grand national band championship

The Pride of Broken Arrow on Saturday night won the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis.

The band won in both outstanding visual performance and outstanding general effect at the event, held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The band's overall score was 98.250, besting 12 other high school bands from around the country. Two different bands from Indiana finished second and third.

"Music for All’s Bands of America Grand National Championships, presented by Yamaha, is America’s premiere national marching band event," according to its website.

"First and foremost, Grand Nationals is an educational performance opportunity. Grand Nationals is also a spectacular music and pageantry event, one that band fans from across the nation and around the world travel to for the exciting and creative performances.

"The Grand National Championships is a three-day, preliminary, semi-finals, and finals event. A minimum of 30 bands advanced to the semi-finals competition. The top 12 scoring bands from semi-finals advanced to Saturday evening’s finals."