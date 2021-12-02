'Pretty serious business': Tulsa checkers tournament draws competitors from around the globe

King has won several world championships and has twice been honored as Barbados’ Sportsman of the Year.

“I come up playing for money. We used to bet a lot,” he said of learning checkers as a boy. “I set out to make a living from it. And I achieved that.”

But, King added, he’s prouder of what he’s done with his fame to raise the game’s profile in his country.

“The game was not respected, and I wanted to help it get respect,” he said.

King has helped pass it on to a new generation, teaching checkers in schools and universities in Barbados.

The oldest masters-level player at the event is 79-year-old John Webster, who is from North Carolina.

Webster, a retired large animal veterinarian, said he’s happy to be back in Oklahoma for the week. He’s a graduate of Oklahoma State University, where he got his veterinary degree.

“Checkers has been good to me all these years,” he said. “I enjoy it very much.”

He started playing the game as a boy at a country store, he said.