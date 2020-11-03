 Skip to main content
President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Oklahoma voters on Tuesday delivered an expected victory and seven electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

With final results still being tabulated, the president had % of the vote, comfortably leading Democrat Joe Biden and four other candidates on the state ballot. Biden, the former vice president had % of the vote, according to the State Election Board.

In 2016, Trump won all 77 counties with 65% of the state vote for a 36 percentage point victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

