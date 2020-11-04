 Skip to main content
President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma
Oklahoma vote

  • Updated
Oklahoma voters on Tuesday delivered an expected victory and seven electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

In nearly complete results, the president had 65% of the vote, easily outdistancing Democrat Joe Biden and four other candidates on the state ballot. Biden, the former vice president, received about 32% of the vote, according to the State Election Board.

In other statewide races, veteran U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe won a fifth term that he said would be his last and voters rejected state questions regarding prison sentencing and the state’s tobacco trust.

Results

U.S. Senate

Jim Inhofe (R) 63%

Abby Broyles (D) 33%

(99% precincts reporting)

State Question 805

Yes: 39%

No: 61%

(99% precincts reporting)

State Question 814

Yes: 41%

No: 59%

(99% precincts reporting)

