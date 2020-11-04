President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Oklahoma voters on Tuesday delivered an expected victory and seven electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

In nearly complete results, the president had 65% of the vote, easily outdistancing Democrat Joe Biden and four other candidates on the state ballot. Biden, the former vice president, received about 32% of the vote, according to the State Election Board.

In other statewide races, veteran U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe won a fifth term that he said would be his last and voters rejected state questions regarding prison sentencing and the state’s tobacco trust.