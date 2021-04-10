President-designee Kayse Shrum delivers message to OSU community

Kayse Shrum is excited to serve as Oklahoma State University's 19th president, she said in a video message to the OSU community.

Shrum, who has served as president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences since 2013, said she wants to bring her previous leadership experience to her new role.

"We've enjoyed creating new programs and initiatives to address the state and nation's most pressing health care challenges," Shrum said of her time at OSU Center for Health Services. "I'll bring the same collaborative leadership approach and determined spirit to my new position as president of OSU."

A native Oklahoman raised in Coweta, Shrum said OSU pride runs deep within her and her family. Five of her six children are current students at OSU, and Shrum said she looks forward to the future of OSU as an OSU medical school graduate herself.

"Being selected to serve as the 19th president of Oklahoma State University is truly a great honor," she said. "Building on the historic success of President Hargis' presidency, I'm excited about the bright future of OSU and the entire system. I do not take lightly the responsibility entrusted to me."

She said she will work to continue OSU's legacy of building community in Oklahoma.