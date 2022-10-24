Prescription drug take-back event set for Saturday

A prescription drug take-back event Saturday helps residents properly dispose of unwanted medications.

Prescription drugs should never be flushed down toilets, according to officials. Wastewater treatment plants are not designed to remove chemicals found in many medications, so improper disposal could contaminate local water sources, a news release states.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue related to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.

Unwanted medication will be accepted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several Tulsa-area locations. Some of the drop-off sites also accept medical sharp waste. For more information, call 918-595-4475.

• The M.e.t. Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road

• Reasor’s, 3915 S. Peoria Ave.

• Reasor’s (sharps site), 7114 S. Sheridan Road

• Reasor’s, 11116 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby

• Reasor’s, 11550 N. 135th East Ave., Owasso

• Walgreens (sharps site), 11332 E. 31st St.

• Walgreens, 2323 W. Edison St.

• Crime Stoppers at Promenade Mall (northwest parking lot), 4107 S. Yale Ave.

• Elks Lodge Tulsa, 5335 S. Harvard Ave.

• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4720 E. 21st St.

• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1300 E. Albany St., Broken Arrow

• Sand Springs Police Department, 602 W. Morrow Road

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.