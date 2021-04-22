Prescription drug take-back event scheduled for Saturday

Several Tulsa organizations are joining together Saturday to help properly dispose of unused and expired prescription medication.

A prescription drug take-back event is scheduled for Saturday several locations across the Tulsa area to keep expired and unused drugs from getting into the wrong hands or causing accidents.

Eight businesses will be participating in the drive-through event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Reasor’s, 3915 S. Peoria Ave.; Walgreens, 6505 E. 71st St.; Walgreens, 2323 W. Edison St.; The M.e.t. Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road; Tulsa Promenade, 4107 S. Yale Ave.; Sand Springs Police Department, 602 W. Morrow Road; Reasor’s, 11116 S. Memorial Dr., Bixby; and Reasor's, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah.

The locations will not accept liquids or inhalers, and only one location, the Walgreens at 6505 E 71st St. will accept needles. Organizers ask residents bringing sharps to place them in sealed hard containers before dropping them off.

Funding for the event was provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the according to a city of Tulsa news release.