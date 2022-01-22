Pregnant woman killed in speeding collision in east Tulsa, police say

A pregnant woman who was ejected during a crash in east Tulsa died along with her unborn child, according to Tulsa police.

The woman’s name has not been released since the collision Jan. 15, when police say a Buick sedan crashed into her pickup.

Witnesses told officers the driver of the Buick was speeding, ran a red light and crashed into the pickup on 21st Street at Skelly Drive near Interstate 44.

The pregnant woman was a week away from her due date, and she was hospitalized after the crash, police said on social media. Neither she nor her unborn child survived emergency surgery, police said.

The man driving the Buick and a passenger in that vehicle also were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and the driver of the Buick could face charges or citations, according to police.

