Pre-engineering and design work on levee repairs set to begin

The effort to repair the Tulsa-west Tulsa levee system reached an important milestone last week when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Tulsa County Drainage District 12 signed an agreement to move forward with the pre-engineering and design work for the project.

“To get the overall fix, this is the next step,” said District 12 Levee Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick. “It doesn’t guarantee us anything in the future, but it is a great next step for us to move forward to get the overall fix.”

The pre-engineering and design agreement comes about a year after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed a feasibility study confirming the levee’s needs and the Corps’ commitment to addressing them.

“That (the feasibility study) is the merit badge to move you forward, and we’re moving forward right now with pre-engineering and design,” Kilpatrick said.

The 20-mile Tulsa-west Tulsa levee system, completed in 1945, runs from Sand Springs east to Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa. The levee has been in poor condition for years, a reality that was highlighted and exacerbated in the flooding of 2019.