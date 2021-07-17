Pre-engineering and design work on levee repairs set to begin

The effort to repair the Tulsa-west Tulsa levee system reached an important milestone last week when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Tulsa County Drainage District 12 signed an agreement to move forward with the pre-engineering and design work for the project.
“To get the overall fix, this is the next step,” said District 12 Levee Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick. “It doesn’t guarantee us anything in the future, but it is a great next step for us to move forward to get the overall fix.”
The pre-engineering and design agreement comes about a year after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed a feasibility study confirming the levee’s needs and the Corps’ commitment to addressing them.
“That (the feasibility study) is the merit badge to move you forward, and we’re moving forward right now with pre-engineering and design,” Kilpatrick said.
The 20-mile Tulsa-west Tulsa levee system, completed in 1945, runs from Sand Springs east to Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa. The levee has been in poor condition for years, a reality that was highlighted and exacerbated in the flooding of 2019.
Kilpatrick said there is no set date for when the pre-engineering and design work will be completed, though officials have indicated previously that it would likely take about two years.
Once the repair work does begin, the estimated $150 million project will consist of installing new relief wells, water pumps, detention ponds and 13 miles of filtered berms with toe drains.
Kilpatrick described a filtered berm as “where you lay material on the land side of the levy to make sure the levee doesn’t wash away when we get high water.”
Plans also call for constructing a cutoff wall at the SuperFund site in Sand Springs to prevent unsafe materials from leaching into the Arkansas River.
The Corps of Engineers is paying 65% of the cost of the levee project, with local governments picking up the remaining 35%. The pre-engineering and design work for the first set of plans will cost $2.4 million, according to the agreement.
County Commissioner Karen Keith has been working for years to get the levee repaired.
"This is a huge step forward and I see a light at the end of the tunnel," Keith said. "I am grateful to everyone who has worked behind the scenes to bring us to the this point."
Video: Arkansas River levee secured by National Guard and Corps of Engineers during historic flooding event.