Prayer service set in Broken Arrow after tragedy with 8 dead

A prayer service is set for Sunday in Broken Arrow after the deaths of six children, apparently at the hands of their parents — who also died — left the community and law enforcement officials in shock last week.

“We invite the entire community to join us for this service of hope and healing, and we will be encouraging our congregation to be here as an expression of love and care for our community,” said Steve Smith, executive pastor of the First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow, 100 W. Albany St.

Mayor Debra Wimpee, Police Chief Brandon Berryhill and Fire Chief Jeremy Moore are set to speak at the service, which will be held at the church at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police identified the man and woman who were found dead in a murder-suicide investigation as Brian Nelson and Brittney Nelson. Brian Nelson’s parents identified the children as their grandson Brian II, 13, granddaughter Brantley, 9, grandsons Vegeta, 7, Ragnar, 5, and Kurgan, 2, and granddaughter Britannica, 1.

The eight family members were found dead after neighbors reported a house fire in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue about 4:05 p.m. Oct. 27, but none of the family members was believed to have died due to the fire, authorities said. Investigators said they have recovered firearms from inside the home.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow,” BAPD spokesman Ethan Hutchins said in a statement last week. “We’re asking the community to please pray and come together.”

The service, presented by the Broken Arrow Ministerial Alliance, will be livestreamed atfacebook.com/FBCBroken Arrow or the First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow’s YouTube page.