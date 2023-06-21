With power restored for more than 100,000 customers in the Tulsa area, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma predicts "big progress today" in efforts to get another 99,000 back online.

"The work we've been doing since the storm is starting to come together," PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. Greene said of 15 transmission lines that were damaged in the overnight weekend storms, eight have been repaired.

"And five more we're confident will be coming back online today," he said, adding crews will do all they can to get the remaining two lines back on Thursday. "Once you get transmission lines in, things can really start popping."

PSO has been updating estimated times of recovery, as well, with more precise updates posted for thousands of customers on 69 of 107 circuits.

"The big move in the Tulsa area came overnight," Greene said of detailed information allowing for updated estimated times of restoration.

Some customers may have received notice of power restoration as the outage continued due to "glitches early in the crisis" in PSO's system, according to Greene, "but we believe we've gotten those worked out."

As customers have become more familiar with PSO's online outage map, they will notice shaded areas indicating areas without power; those shaded areas, many of them overlapping, illustrate one of the many challenges.

"We were fixing one portion of the problem that was producing an outage for a given customer, but there would be another one layered on top," Greene said. "That illustrates the enormity of the situation."

Because of the scale of the outage, PSO put together "a small army" split among four quadrants to deal with outages wherever they are, Greene said.

"Our message of the day is we are in all parts of Tulsa working to restore service," he said of about 3,400 crew members, including 700 PSO employees and local business partners. "There's no part of the city that we're not concentrating on."

He encouraged customers who are able to keep checking for precise estimated times of recovery at psoklahoma.com, or enroll in PSO's alert system. No one should be trying to interact with line workers directly, Greene said.

PSO is concerned with safety, so residents are discouraged from approaching crews while they work in neighborhoods across Tulsa, even to share their appreciation.

"We have plenty of food and water and whatever they need here at Expo Square," Greene said from the staging area for line workers. "We really do appreciate the generous spirit, but let our guys do their jobs and stay safe."

City officials and others will provide further updates on storm recovery efforts during a news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos: See the aftermath as high winds devastate the Tulsa area last weekend