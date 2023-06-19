With nearly 166,000 customers still without power 33 hours after the early Sunday morning storms, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma expects to provide an estimated power restoration time Monday for residents in the Tulsa area.

The current estimated time for power to be restored to many residences across the city is listed as 5 p.m. Saturday. PSO has said power should be restored earlier for many customers, however.

About 300 traffic signals are still without power, the city of Tulsa said in an early Monday news release. Officials urge Tulsans to stay off the roads and stay home if able to do so.

National Weather Service forecasters are encouraging Oklahomans to take precautions for excessive heat during the ongoing power outages, with a heat advisory in place through 9 p.m. Monday. High temperatures are expected to surpass 93 degrees, with heat indexes from 95-100, according to National Weather Service Tulsa. The heat advisory covers Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee counties.

Cooling stations The following cooling stations are open for those needing a place to cool down. Tulsa • Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place, 24 hours. • Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., 2-8 p.m. • Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place, 2-8 p.m. • John 3:16, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave. • Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave. • Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd. Broken Arrow • Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main St. (normal business hours) • Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 N. Ninth St. (normal business hours) Electricity to charge oxygen tanks: Public Safety Complex, 1101 N. Sixth St., 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday.

"The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. With hot and humid conditions expected to persist this week, additional advisories may be necessary in the coming days, depending on how quickly power restoration occurs," according to NWS Tulsa.

Nearly 40 city crews are clearing Tulsa’s main streets, officials say, with others working to assess storm conditions neighborhood-by-neighborhood. Work will occur during daylight hours throughout the next few days, according to a Monday news release.

The City of Tulsa mulch site is closed due to downed power lines near the facility. Those with storm debris are asked to keep it bundled in the yard until further notice.

Refuse and recycling pickup will continue on schedule, city officials say, as long as neighborhood streets are passable. Bulky waste pickups are suspended while crews are diverted to storm response.

Officials continue to inspect parks facilities for damage. Mohawk, Hunter, Woodward, Savage, and Carl Smith parks are closed; pedestrian traffic is not advisable. Whiteside, McClure, Berry, Waterworks, Hicks, Dawson, Henthorne parks and Tulsa Garden Center do not have power and are also closed. Oxley Nature Center is closed due to impassable conditions.

Reed and Lacy Park pools will be open; other pools are closed. Splash pads that have electric include: Kendall Whittier, Lacy, Reed, Vining, Springdale, Chamberlain. All others are off.