Classes at the Union Eighth Grade Center in Broken Arrow were canceled Tuesday due to a power outage, according to district officials.

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma continues to work on the issue, Union Public Schools said.

The PSO outage map indicates the estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m. after the outage reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Fewer than five total PSO customers served in that area remain affected by the outage. Across the Tulsa area, about 500 customers are without power as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the PSO outage map.

Triple-digit high temperatures are expected to continue without a break into the end of this week, with heat index values of around 110-120, according to National Weather Service of Tulsa.

Ozone alerts are also ongoing this week, as well as excessive heat warnings.