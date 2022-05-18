Power out near Vinita after 17 transmission poles knocked down in storm

A suspected microburst from a storm knocked down 17 power poles in the Vinita area early Wednesday morning, an electric company spokesman said.

More than 700 customers in the White Oak area west of Vinita were without power following the damage, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma spokesman Wayne Greene said.

That number had been reduced to about 200 customers by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said power was expected to be restored to all affected customers by the end of the day Wednesday.

U.S. 60 between U.S. 69 and Oklahoma 66, west of Vinita, was closed to traffic until debris can be removed.

Greene said the lines carried both high-voltage lines — for transmitting power from generating stations to electrical substations — and lower-voltage distribution lines for individual, local customers.

It will take PSO about two days to replace the poles and affected lines, but he said the company will set up temporary poles on Wednesday to restore power to local customers.

He said the suspected microburst happened about 2:40 a.m. with winds estimated to be over 60 mph.

