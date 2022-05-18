Power out near Vinita after 17 transmission poles knocked down in storm

A suspected microburst from a storm knocked down 17 power poles in the Vinita area early Wednesday morning, an electric company spokesman said.
More than 700 customers in the White Oak area west of Vinita were without power following the damage, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma spokesman Wayne Greene said.
That number had been reduced to about 200 customers by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said power was expected to be restored to all affected customers by the end of the day Wednesday.
U.S. 60 between U.S. 69 and Oklahoma 66, west of Vinita, was closed to traffic until debris can be removed.
Greene said the lines carried both high-voltage lines — for transmitting power from generating stations to electrical substations — and lower-voltage distribution lines for individual, local customers.
- Michael Overall: Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece
- Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger, adds Woods’ desire to play into 40s ‘may be a little greater than mine was'
- Watch Now: Kristin Chenoweth reveals connection to Girl Scout murders in new documentary
- Interior Department releases first report on Indian boarding school impact
- Vince Gill and the Eagles return to Tulsa, flaunting their status as a commercial force
- 40% more people living on the streets in Tulsa, annual headcount finds
- Proposed local law would allow police to remove homeless people from sidewalks, other public rights of way
- Proposed Oklahoma employer Canoo loses $125 million in first quarter, states misgivings about future
- DNA points to longtime primary suspect in 1977 Girl Scout slayings, sheriff says
- Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
- Family reveals cause of Naomi Judd's death
- 9-foot, 6-inch alligator caught, euthanized, at Claremore Lake
- City never informed homeless advocates, service providers of plan to clear homeless from the streets
- 'You feel comfortable in this place': Viktor Hovland readies for PGA Championship in his adopted home state
- Bob Doucette: My go-to places to take people who are new to Tulsa
It will take PSO about two days to replace the poles and affected lines, but he said the company will set up temporary poles on Wednesday to restore power to local customers.
He said the suspected microburst happened about 2:40 a.m. with winds estimated to be over 60 mph.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.