Potential for severe weather increases this evening, forecasters say

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Tulsa on Tuesday warned of potential severe weather taking shape this evening.

Scattered thunderstorms that spread northeast throughout the day are expected to grow increasingly severe with the early evening, possibly bringing large hail and locally damaging winds across northeast Oklahoma, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

Between 6 p.m. and midnight, the Tulsa, Bartlesville and Muskogee areas are considered to be at slight risk for damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, large hail up to ping pong-ball size, and a low chance for a tornado.

A light misty rain and fog hung over Tulsa into the afternoon, but accumulation was minimal; 24-hour rainfall totals across the state were less than an inch as of 1:30 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

More storms are expected to develop southward through southeast Oklahoma this evening and quickly spread east through western Arkansas by late evening, posing a risk of locally damaging winds and possibly a tornado.

Forecasters predict the thunderstorms will give way to sunshine and a high near 66 in the Tulsa metro on Thanksgiving Day before a slight chance of showers returns Saturday after noon.