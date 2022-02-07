Post-storm trash pickup resumes on normal schedule with no cost for extra bags, city of Tulsa says

After last week's storm delayed trash pickups for many across the city, those customers can put out extra bags this week next to bins without paying for the stickers typically requested for additional waste.

City of Tulsa officials issued the guidance on social media to help customers, many of whom have left waste bins on the street since Wednesday.

Those who would have had pickups Wednesday, Thursday or Friday are asked to put their bins back out on the scheduled pickup day. For extra waste that accumulated since last week, those customers may put one bin's worth of bags next to their full trash bin.

Typically, each bag would require a sticker to show the customer had paid the fee for extra waste; however, customers whose pickups were affected by the storm do not need the stickers this week.

Those customers with additional recycling may put those materials next to the full blue bin, in a cardboard box or paper sack.