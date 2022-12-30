Post-holiday increase in flu expected as COVID sees uptick across Oklahoma

Many Oklahomans may not have been feeling well in the past couple of weeks, but the data doesn't necessarily indicate a big jump in COVID-19 or flu as a local data expert points out an annual year-end trend: putting off medical care.

"We may see a rise again after the holidays," My Health Data Network CEO Dr. David Kendrick said, noting that with family gatherings comes a higher risk of viral transmission.

"I hope everyone is healthy and well, although there's a higher chance that you're not given what's going on with our various viruses in play today," he said Thursday amid an uptick in COVID while flu numbers remained flat.

A total of 35 Oklahomans, six of them from Tulsa County, have died with influenza so far this season, according to data released Friday by state health officials.

The most vulnerable population for flu deaths remains those 65 and older; two more deaths were recorded in that age group as of Dec. 24.

Hospital admissions due to the flu inched up across Oklahoma since last week's report, for a total of 2,174 since the start of the season.

Many viral infections are being diagnosed in the emergency room, Kendrick said. Compared to COVID, influenza accounts for about twice as many ER visits by percentage of admissions, he said.

Active COVID-19 infections have nearly doubled since Thanksgiving — from about 4,750 cases to nearly 9,400.

The three-day average for COVID-related ICU patients is about 38% higher since last Thursday’s update from the State Health Department. As of Dec. 24, the average number of COVID hospitalizations rose 30% from the previous week.

"The count of cases in the unvaccinated is almost exactly matching the count of ER visits," Kendrick said. "So almost all the diagnosis is happening in the emergency rooms at this point in COVID. And everyone else is getting tested ... at home, and they don't show up in an ER, and they don't show up in our data at all."

Doctors and public health officials encourage vaccination to reduce the risk of serious and potentially fatal complications of flu and COVID-19. About 17,400 Oklahomans have died of COVID since the pandemic started.

"Even with ... close to 70% of the population vaccinated, that remaining 30% in the state of Oklahoma is still accounting for 60% of (COVID) cases. That should be an important message for everybody about the importance of this vaccine," Kendrick said Thursday. "If you want to be a 65-and-over person that looks more like a school-age kid on your immune status, then you want to keep your vaccinations up to date, and your boosters up to date."

The flu vaccine can take about two weeks to provide maximum efficacy, but those who haven’t gotten the shot yet still have time to seek protection for the peak of influenza season, experts say.

In addition to getting up to date on vaccinations, state and local health officials urge frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and staying home when sick.

