Portion of U.S. 169 dedicated to TPD sergeant killed in line of duty

“It’s extremely important for us today to recognize that risk and honor it,” Gatz said. “Part of that is this memorial designation.

“Nothing we’re going to do here today can possibly represent the magnitude of the loss that’s been suffered. But it’s our greatest hope and deepest prayer that you will know that Oklahoma is grateful, and that you’ll know that Oklahoma will not forget.”

Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, was also present along with fellow legislators and their representatives. Franklin commended her for continuing to push through the legislation Johnson left behind, saying it was a great gesture of support.

Johnson had cemented himself as a leader of a statewide coalition to get “more teeth” in the Oklahoma Scrap Metal Act, Bush said.

Now named for Johnson, the additions to the act should give civil servants the tools necessary to cut down on the theft of metals such as copper, including from highway lighting systems. Such losses can cost municipalities, the state and civilians greatly when stretches of road are left in the dark.