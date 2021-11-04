Portion of U.S. 169 dedicated to TPD sergeant killed in line of duty

Tulsans driving along U.S. 169 might now notice a recognizable name on memorial signs near 51st Street and 81st Street.
The strip, within the bounds of the Union school district, was named in honor of the late Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson on Wednesday.
Johnson was fatally wounded in the line of duty during a traffic stop in June 2020. He was a graduate of Union High School, and his children attend school in the district.
Lawmakers, law enforcers and Johnson’s family filled a community room with greetings at the Tulsa Police Department’s Mingo Valley Division before the naming ceremony began; Chief Wendell Franklin’s grins were returned as he chatted with Johnson’s two young sons.
Although the police supervisor’s name has been memorialized at other sites, including at the Tulsa Police Officer Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., these signs will stand as a readily noticeable reminder to all who pass by, for “Craig’s memory still lives with us all,” Franklin said.
“It gives his two sons the ability to drive across that highway when they come of age and know each and every time, … there’s their dad, right there,” the chief said.
Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz spoke on behalf of Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, saying how honored he was to be present with Johnson’s family, who know very well the risk associated with having a loved one serve as a protector of their community.
“It’s extremely important for us today to recognize that risk and honor it,” Gatz said. “Part of that is this memorial designation.
“Nothing we’re going to do here today can possibly represent the magnitude of the loss that’s been suffered. But it’s our greatest hope and deepest prayer that you will know that Oklahoma is grateful, and that you’ll know that Oklahoma will not forget.”
Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, was also present along with fellow legislators and their representatives. Franklin commended her for continuing to push through the legislation Johnson left behind, saying it was a great gesture of support.
Johnson had cemented himself as a leader of a statewide coalition to get “more teeth” in the Oklahoma Scrap Metal Act, Bush said.
Now named for Johnson, the additions to the act should give civil servants the tools necessary to cut down on the theft of metals such as copper, including from highway lighting systems. Such losses can cost municipalities, the state and civilians greatly when stretches of road are left in the dark.
“It was his legislation, and it was his passion to focus on this type of crime and try to be part of the solution so our communities can stay safe,” Bush said. “As we pass by these signs in the years to come, I hope we remember the light that was Craig, and may the lights always stay on.”