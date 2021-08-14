Portion of downtown Muskogee building collapses overnight

MUSKOGEE — A portion of a downtown Muskogee structure collapsed overnight, city officials said Saturday.

Just after midnight, a large portion of the former Royal Casket Company building in the 300 block of North Main Street partially fell in, Muskogee Police said.

The building, police said, did not have functioning utilities and was uninhabited at the time of the collapse.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Portions of Main and Court streets are blocked off until city crews can assess the damage.

U.S. 62 is closed between Martin Luther King Street and Okmulgee Avenue, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported.

Mayor Marlon Coleman in a Facebook post encouraged residents to avoid the area as the building is structurally unstable and a further collapse is possible.

Power in the downtown area will be temporarily turned off while crews perform an emergency abatement to remove sections of the building that "are a threat to public safety and our streets," a city of Muskogee statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.