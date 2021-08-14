Portion of aged downtown Muskogee building collapses; emergency abatement performed

MUSKOGEE — A portion of a downtown Muskogee structure collapsed overnight, city officials said Saturday.

Just after midnight, a large portion of the former Royal Casket Company building in the 300 block of North Main Street partially fell in, Muskogee Police said.

The building, police said, did not have functioning utilities and was uninhabited at the time of the collapse.

Portions of Main and Court streets were blocked off while city crews assessed the damage.

U.S. 62 was also closed between Martin Luther King Street and Okmulgee Avenue, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported.

Mayor Marlon Coleman in a Facebook post encouraged residents to avoid the area as the building was still structurally unstable and subject to further collapse.

Power in the downtown area was temporarily turned off for several hours while crews performed an emergency abatement to remove sections of the building that were "a threat to public safety and our streets," a city of Muskogee statement said.

The building dates back to 1900 and was a YMCA with a swimming pool before it housed the Royal Casket building. The southeast part of the building previously collapsed in 2016, the Muskogee Phoenix reported. Prior to the collapse, city officials had scheduled an update on the building's status.