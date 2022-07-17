Portable showers, restrooms available in Bixby area following water transmission problem

Portable showers and restrooms, and potable water collection sites have been set up in the Bixby area following a "significant, unauthorized" water use which greatly reduced the operating buffer levels in the area's storage tanks.

The city is asking residents to conserve water until the problem can be fixed, possibly within a few days.

A large potable water filling site has been established at 14726 E. 171 St. South.

A small potable water filling site is located at 171st Street and U.S. 64.

The locations are open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A five-stall portable shower has been set up at East 181st Street and South 158th East Avenue.

The city also has acquired four portable restroom trailers. The facilities have are equipped with toilets and sinks. They will be at the following locations:

— 18132 S. 158 E. Ave. (West Side of Roadway) 4 toilets

— 18209 S. 158 E. Ave. (West Side of Roadway) 2 Toilets

— 15648 E. 184 St. S. (South Side of Roadway) 4 Toilets. -18110 S. 156 E. Ave. (West Side of Roadway) 4 Toilets

The city has also requested a large water tanker for potable water from the national guard, County Commissioner Karen Keith said in a text.

"The tanks I have been able to get them are 500 gallon each and they will likely need something close to 2,500 gallons," she said.

"This is for the Leonard/Bixhoma hills area that has not had water for a couple of days now," she said.

"They are trying to flush air out of a 12-inch water line in order to get the water moving back into the tower again. The air in the line has created a situation where the pump cannot overcome the head pressure to lift it up the 107 feet it needs to traverse to start filling the tank."

The city in a social media post said crews are diverting and dedicating as much flow as possible to restore service to the Bixhoma Lake area.

This process includes system modification both north and south of the Arkansas River in order to maximum pressure at the Mingo Booster Pump Station.

"Sufficient pressure is necessary to convey water from Bixby connections to the Tulsa distribution system at 101st & Mingo Rd to the Bixhoma Lake Storage Tanks," the city said.

"This operation may lead to reduced pressures across the city. Again, the city requests that residents voluntarily reduce irrigation water usage as much as possible over systems the next few days."