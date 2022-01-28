Popular Center of the Universe plaza downtown to undergo major renovation

The public-private partnership is called Reimagining the Center of the Universe, and the website is downtowntulsaok.com/recentertheuniverse.

“We know that the space has been home to engagements, to first dates, to music festivals and concerts, and people have just a tremendous passion for this public space that we want to respect as we continue planning,” Kurtz said.

“We want to collect ideas and we want to collect memories so that we can use those to inform the design for what this space looks like moving forward.”

Kurtz said the one aspect of the project that keeps him up at night is the “audio anomaly” — his term for the echo visitors hear when they stand atop the Center of the Universe plaza and speak.

He can’t say with certainty that it will survive the renovation.

“We hope that nothing is going to happen to it, but because there is no known cause, nobody really knows what causes that audible anomaly, or that kind of fun echo chamber experience,” Kurtz said. “There is no known way to 100% guarantee that it is going to be there.