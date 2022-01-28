Popular Center of the Universe plaza downtown to undergo major renovation

If you dare call a place the Center of the Universe, you better make sure it lives up to its name.
Brian Kurtz understands this.
Kurtz, president and CEO of the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, has been working for more than two years to put together a plan to make Tulsa’s Center of the Universe — that echoing ring at the center of the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge between First and Archer streets — better than it’s ever been.
That starts with hearing from the public. DTP launched a website Friday to gather the community’s thoughts on how to enhance the popular destination. It’s the first step in a public-engagement process intended to guide the nonprofit and the city as they embark on an estimated $7.6 million overhaul of the bridge.
“The entire project is reimagining the Center of the Universe,” Kurtz said, “but that includes the Boston Avenue bridge structural repairs as well the Center of the Universe plaza improvements.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum on Friday encouraged Tulsans to offer their thoughts on the project.
“The Center of the Universe has become a Tulsa landmark over the years, and improvements are on the way to renovate this downtown destination,” Bynum said. “As we work through the process of renovating the Center of the Universe, it’s important we hear from residents on what kind of space we want to leave for the next generation.”
The public-private partnership is called Reimagining the Center of the Universe, and the website is downtowntulsaok.com/recentertheuniverse.
“We know that the space has been home to engagements, to first dates, to music festivals and concerts, and people have just a tremendous passion for this public space that we want to respect as we continue planning,” Kurtz said.
“We want to collect ideas and we want to collect memories so that we can use those to inform the design for what this space looks like moving forward.”
Kurtz said the one aspect of the project that keeps him up at night is the “audio anomaly” — his term for the echo visitors hear when they stand atop the Center of the Universe plaza and speak.
He can’t say with certainty that it will survive the renovation.
“We hope that nothing is going to happen to it, but because there is no known cause, nobody really knows what causes that audible anomaly, or that kind of fun echo chamber experience,” Kurtz said. “There is no known way to 100% guarantee that it is going to be there.
“But what we are committed to is having our designers and contractors work with sound engineers and other professionals to work as hard as possible to keep that as a part of the experience moving forward.”
City Engineer Paul Zachary said the bridge was constructed by the Frisco Railroad in 1930 to get vehicles over the railroad tracks below. It was closed to vehicular traffic in the 1970s and was transformed into a pedestrian plaza and walkway in the 1980s.
That was a long time ago, so before Kurtz got to work on enhancing the Center of the Universe plaza, the city decided to do a study to see what kind of structural repairs were needed. It turned out there were many.
“It is deterioration of the bridge piers, the pier caps — the things that support the bridge beams — the bridge beams themselves, and some of the joints themselves have a lot of deteriorated concrete,” Zachary said. “As we do with all bridges, we will repair the bridge columns, the pier caps and some of the beams.
“We are going to address some of the shifting that has happened and some of the structural sides of the bridge and make it safe for pedestrians and to expand the life of the bridge.”
The structural repairs are estimated to cost about $4.1 million, with the Center of the Universe plaza improvements budgeted at $3.25 million. A quarter of a million dollars is being set aside for a plaza maintenance reserve fund.
The city will pick up approximately $5.6 million of the cost, with DTP raising private dollars to cover the rest.
The hope, Kurtz said, is to create a space that is “more than just a thoroughfare for people walking across the bridge from the parking lot to their offices but can be an actual destination for workers downtown, for residents and certainly visitors.”
What that will look like exactly won’t be known until the public engagement process is over. In addition to collecting ideas on the website, DTP plans to hold meetings and conduct surveys to collect additional feedback to help inform the final design.
This much Kurtz knows for sure: The basic improvements Tulsans can expect to see include new pavement, new pathways, enhanced lighting and landscaping, and more and enhanced public art.
DTP plans to have the conceptual design finalized by June, with work on the bridge expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023. City officials say they won’t know exactly how long the construction will take until the work begins.
Kurtz can’t wait. The Center of the Universe was one of the first places he visited when he made his initial trip to Tulsa in 2018, and he was immediately intrigued.
“I thought it was one of the coolest things. And even at that time, I saw it as a space that needed some love and attention, and I am just beyond elated that we are able to partner with the city to bring that to fruition for the benefit of downtown and our community.”