Pop-up produce sale raises awareness of Food is Medicine program in north Tulsa

A north Tulsa Food is Medicine program is actively enrolling new participants while selling fresh produce to the public.

FreshRx was designed to help those who have uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, or those with an A1C level over 8, by providing fresh local produce and training to help them prepare it.

"It is extremely moving to be apart of something that is reducing what I think of as unnecessary suffering," FreshRx Director Erin Martin said. "There's so much suffering that happens in the world, and if people had access to the food that they needed that is preventative medicine, they wouldn't have so much suffering."

The FreshRx North Tulsa pop-up market offers fresh produce every two weeks.

"It is the best medicine that you're going to find in Tulsa," Martin said.

The products come from farmers in Tulsa County; one participating farmer is from Bristow.

"All of the farmers are all local and all regenerative," Martin said. "They don't use any chemicals; they don't till. They use very specific soil health practices, and that's why the food tastes so much better."

Any remaining produce after each pop-up sale goes to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Over the next 12 months, the program will host more pop-up produce sales events, as well as cooking and nutrition classes that are open to the public.

FreshRx began on July 13 last year as a partnership with Crossover Health Services and Good Samaritan at the Tulsa Dream Center. They recently graduated their first class of participants and 30 out of the 40 who completed the program saw a reduction in their A1C level.

Participants attend monthly nutrition and cooking classes, as well as receive fresh local produce every two weeks for the yearlong program. FreshRx also followed up quarterly to measure participants’ A1C, blood pressure and weight changes.

The program is currently enrolling their next class of 100 participants that begins in September. They have 60 open slots specifically for north Tulsans with type 2 diabetes who have an A1C level over 8.

To enroll in the program, go to FreshRxOK.org or call 918-221-3735.

