Poll workers fail to give dozens of District 5 voters City Council ballots

An investigation is underway to determine why some voters at Precinct 77 in City Council District 5 were not given City Council ballots when they went to the polls Tuesday morning.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said her office received two complaints from voters Tuesday morning followed by a call from the Sheriff’s Office, which had received similar complaints.
“Now we have an investigation from the sheriff's department and our own Election Board taking place to determine exactly what happened,” Freeman said.
The two people who called the Election Board early Tuesday morning were told to go back to Precinct 77, where they would be allowed to cast their ballots for the City Council race, Freeman said.
Freeman said between 35 and 40 voters did not receive City Council ballots. She said she was unaware of any way to notify them.
City Council District 5 has 22,567 registered voters, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, including 8,345 Republicans, 9,057 Democrats, 256 Libertarians and 4,999 independents.
The three poll workers have been removed from the polling place and replaced with new workers, Freeman said.
“All indicators right now is that it was human error,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference to discuss the findings of its investigation.
The District 5 City Council runoff election pits incumbent Mykey Arthrell against challenger Grant Miller.
Miller said he received two calls Tuesday morning from voters who said they were denied City Council ballots.
“And when they inquired about it, they were told that Republicans were not supposed to receive a City Council ballot,” Miller said.
Miller said he then went to the polling place himself and asked two poll workers what happened. He said he recorded their answers.
“I said, I just want to confirm, I was told by two separate voters that Republicans are being denied ballots here,” Miller said. “And they say, ‘Yeah, we corrected that now, but we were denying Republicans ballots. They told us not to give them ballots.'”
Miller said he did not know who the “they” was that the poll workers were referencing.
“Hopefully, it was just a mistake. I hope that is the case and it was just a simple misunderstanding,” Miller said.
Freeman said she heard someone was saying Republicans had been denied City Council ballots at Precinct 77 but questioned how that would be possible. She noted that poll workers there, like at polling places throughout the city, include one Republican, one Democrat and one third-party representative.
“I saw someone say they were refusing to hand out ballots to Republicans, but it is a nonpartisan race,” Freeman said. “Not to mention the fact that those poll workers have no indication whatsoever in front of them that lets them know what political affiliation that voter is.
“So the notion of not handing out ballots to Republicans, that is wrong.”
Freeman said officials from the Sheriff's Office and Election Board heard the recording, which does not support Miller's assertion.
“It is simply not true, nor is it even doable to determine who is Republican or a Democrat," she said, "and the very person who was responsible for handing out the ballots was a Republican.”
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is responsible for safeguarding ballots.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado has endorsed Miller in the District 5 City Council race.
This story will be updated. Check back at tulsaworld.com for more information after a 2 p.m. press conference.
