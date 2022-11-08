 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poll workers fail to give dozens of District 5 voters City Council ballots

  • Updated
  • 0

An investigation is underway to determine why some voters at Precinct 77 in City Council District 5 were not given City Council ballots when they went to the polls Tuesday morning.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said her office received two complaints from voters Tuesday morning followed by a call from the Sheriff’s Office, which had received similar complaints.

“Now we have an investigation from the sheriff's department and our own Election Board taking place to determine exactly what happened,” Freeman said.

The two people who called the Election Board early Tuesday morning were told to go back to Precinct 77, where they would be allowed to cast their ballots for the City Council race, Freeman said.

Freeman said between 35 and 40 voters did not receive City Council ballots. She said she was unaware of any way to notify them.

City Council District 5 has 22,567 registered voters, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, including 8,345 Republicans, 9,057 Democrats, 256 Libertarians and 4,999 independents.

The three poll workers have been removed from the polling place and replaced with new workers, Freeman said.

“All indicators right now is that it was human error,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference to discuss the findings of its investigation.

The District 5 City Council runoff election pits incumbent Mykey Arthrell against challenger Grant Miller.

Miller said he received two calls Tuesday morning from voters who said they were denied City Council ballots.

“And when they inquired about it, they were told that Republicans were not supposed to receive a City Council ballot,” Miller said.

Miller said he then went to the polling place himself and asked two poll workers what happened. He said he recorded their answers.

“I said, I just want to confirm, I was told by two separate voters that Republicans are being denied ballots here,” Miller said. “And they say, ‘Yeah, we corrected that now, but we were denying Republicans ballots. They told us not to give them ballots.'”

Miller said he did not know who the “they” was that the poll workers were referencing.

“Hopefully, it was just a mistake. I hope that is the case and it was just a simple misunderstanding,” Miller said.

Freeman said she heard someone was saying Republicans had been denied City Council ballots at Precinct 77 but questioned how that would be possible. She noted that poll workers there, like at polling places throughout the city, include one Republican, one Democrat and one third-party representative.

“I saw someone say they were refusing to hand out ballots to Republicans, but it is a nonpartisan race,” Freeman said. “Not to mention the fact that those poll workers have no indication whatsoever in front of them that lets them know what political affiliation that voter is.

“So the notion of not handing out ballots to Republicans, that is wrong.”

Freeman said officials from the Sheriff's Office and Election Board heard the recording, which does not support Miller's assertion.

“It is simply not true, nor is it even doable to determine who is Republican or a Democrat," she said, "and the very person who was responsible for handing out the ballots was a Republican.”

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is responsible for safeguarding ballots.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado has endorsed Miller in the District 5 City Council race.

This story will be updated. Check back at tulsaworld.com for more information after a 2 p.m. press conference.

Final voting began Tuesday morning in a midterm election where voting itself has been in the spotlight after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.

2022 Oklahoma election coverage: Previews from statewide and local races

Most will go to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for the state's next governor, both U.S. senators, and more.

See all of our preview coverage below. For Tulsa World editorial board endorsements, click here.

On the campaign trail with Oklahoma gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister, Gov. Kevin Stitt
Govt-and-politics
featured top story editor's pick

On the campaign trail with Oklahoma gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister, Gov. Kevin Stitt

  • Barbara Hoberock Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World spent time on the campaign trail to learn about the discussions those seeking the governor's seat are having with Oklahomans ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Lankford appears back on track; newcomer Madison Horn wants to derail him
Govt-and-politics
top story

Lankford appears back on track; newcomer Madison Horn wants to derail him

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

James Lankford is on his way to becoming Oklahoma's senior senator after the impending retirement of Jim Inhofe. Polls show a comfortable lead against Democratic challenger Madison Horn.

Stitt, Hofmeister bring their gubernatorial campaigns to Tulsa
Govt-and-politics
alert featured top story

Stitt, Hofmeister bring their gubernatorial campaigns to Tulsa

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister are on different paths during the final days of their gubernatorial campaigns, but both led to Tulsa on Wednesday.

Markwayne Mullin, Kendra Horn angling for retiring Jim Inhofe's Senate seat
Local News
top story

Markwayne Mullin, Kendra Horn angling for retiring Jim Inhofe's Senate seat

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

Mullin and Horn, plus Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods, are vying to serve the remaining four years of Inhofe's term. 

Oklahoma Watch: Can the state superintendent candidates do what they propose?
Govt-and-politics
top story

Oklahoma Watch: Can the state superintendent candidates do what they propose?

  • Jennifer Palmer Oklahoma Watch
  • Updated
  • 0

Jena Nelson, a Democrat, and Ryan Walters, a Republican, both have shared their ideas for changes to #oklaed. Most would require legislative approval.

Hofmeister, Stitt face each other in gubernatorial debate
Govt-and-politics
featured top story

Hofmeister, Stitt face each other in gubernatorial debate

  • Barbara Hoberock
  • Updated
  • 0

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt debated in Oklahoma City. The event was livestreamed but not broadcast.

Takeaways from the Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate debate
Govt-and-politics
featured top story

Takeaways from the Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate debate

  • Barbara Hoberock
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a Democrat, sparred Wednesday during a debate in Oklahoma City.

Hofmeister, Stitt air differences at Petroleum Alliance forum
Govt-and-politics
featured top story

Hofmeister, Stitt air differences at Petroleum Alliance forum

  • Barbara Hoberock
  • Updated
  • 0

The gubernatorial candidates are close in the polls less than a month out from the general election and are trying to differentiate their policy opinions.

Markwayne Mullin, Madison Horn celebrate Senate runoff victories
Govt-and-politics

Markwayne Mullin, Madison Horn celebrate Senate runoff victories

  • Randy Krehbiel Tim Stanley
  • Updated
  • 0

Apparently nothing changed the minds of voters between June's primary and Tuesday's runoff.

'Boys versus girls' at top of Oklahoma's general election ballot
Govt-and-politics

'Boys versus girls' at top of Oklahoma's general election ballot

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

It's the first time such a thing has happened in Oklahoma, and making the matchup even more unusual is that all of the men in those races are Republicans and all of the women are Democrats.

Oklahoma's five congressional seats on Nov. 8 ballot
Govt-and-politics
top story

Oklahoma's five congressional seats on Nov. 8 ballot

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

Four GOP incumbents have huge financial and political advantages. The open CD2 spot has been overwhelmingly Republican since former U.S. House Rep. Dan Boren retired from politics 10 years ago.

Brecheen edges Frix in runoff for Markwayne Mullin's congressional seat
Govt-and-politics

Brecheen edges Frix in runoff for Markwayne Mullin's congressional seat

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen prevailed Tuesday in one of the country's most surprisingly expensive Congressional races.

Watch the debate: Nelson, Walters face off in only state superintendent debate of general election
Education
featured top story

Watch the debate: Nelson, Walters face off in only state superintendent debate of general election

  • Andrea Eger
  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday night’s event hosted by KOKH-Fox 25 TV in Oklahoma City is the only time state superintendent candidates have debated one-on-one. #oklaed

Race for Oklahoma superintendent: 'We have teachers on both sides' who are polar opposites
Local News
top story

Race for Oklahoma superintendent: 'We have teachers on both sides' who are polar opposites

  • Andrea Eger
  • Updated
  • 0

The Tulsa World had a front-row seat for their markedly different political rhetoric at recent campaign stops, followed up by one-on-one interviews with Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters. #oklaed

Osborn, Russ, David advance from runoffs in state secondary office races
Local News

Osborn, Russ, David advance from runoffs in state secondary office races

  • Barbara Hoberock
  • Updated
  • 0

All three face opponents in November's general election.

Brad Banks, Suzanne Schreiber face off in midtown Tulsa legislative race
Politics
top story

Brad Banks, Suzanne Schreiber face off in midtown Tulsa legislative race

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

Changed voter demographics of House District 70, as well as a fairly well-known candidate, give Democrats hope that they can flip the seat blue in the Nov. 8 general election.

Two newcomers vie for reconfigured House District 66 seat
Govt-and-politics
top story

Two newcomers vie for reconfigured House District 66 seat

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

After 12 years, a new face will represent the district, which encompasses a large chunk of Sand Springs as well as Sperry and Skiatook and a substantial swath of the surrounding rural Tulsa and Osage counties.

Southeast Tulsa state House district one of the few in play this cycle
Politics
top story

Southeast Tulsa state House district one of the few in play this cycle

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

Democrat Melissa Provenzano won HD 79 in 2018 and successfully defended the seat in 2020, despite a substantial Republican advantage in registered voters. With time and redistricting, that margin has decreased from about 3,570 to about 1,650, but the GOP still views it as a potential pickup for nominee Paul Hassink.

Stitt has not endorsed Tulsa City Council challenger, governor's campaign manager says
Local News
top story

Stitt has not endorsed Tulsa City Council challenger, governor's campaign manager says

  • Kevin Canfield
  • Updated
  • 0

District 7 candidate Ken Reddick's list of endorsements has included the governor for weeks.

Wright, Reddick face off in District 7 City Council runoff
Politics
top story

Wright, Reddick face off in District 7 City Council runoff

  • Kevin Canfield
  • Updated
  • 0

In the August general election, Wright, the incumbent, won 49.8% of the vote to Reddick's 26.3%.

Civility, communication focus of District 5 City Council runoff election
Politics
top story

Civility, communication focus of District 5 City Council runoff election

  • Kevin Canfield
  • Updated
  • 0

Incumbent City Councilor Mykey Arthrell is being challenged by Grant Miller.

Dodson, Bengel face off in Disrict 6 City Council runoff election Tuesday
Politics
top story

Dodson, Bengel face off in Disrict 6 City Council runoff election Tuesday

  • Kevin Canfield
  • Updated
  • 0

Connie Dodson stresses her experience and accomplishments over the past eight years; Christian Bengel declined to be interviewed but says residents of east Tulsa deserve better leadership.

Stitt, Hofmeister make their cases for Oklahoma governor on dramatically different terms
Govt-and-politics

Stitt, Hofmeister make their cases for Oklahoma governor on dramatically different terms

  • Randy Krehbiel
  • Updated
  • 0

Public schools and the public health emergency are where their differences become most apparent. Both candidates made separate visits to the Tulsa World last week.

Tulsa County judge candidates to meet at forum hosted by Bar Association
Local News

Tulsa County judge candidates to meet at forum hosted by Bar Association

  • Kelsy Schlotthauer
  • Updated
  • 0

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray and Special Judge Tanya Wilson will participate in the Nov. 1 forum, which is not open to the public but will be live-streamed for voters.

