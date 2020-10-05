 Skip to main content
'Poll watching' is illegal, Oklahoma Election Board says after Trump debate comment

Bixby precinct

Voters collect their ballots at Bixby North Elementary on June 30, 2020. In Oklahoma, people who try and act as poll watchers could face legal consequences, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

 MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World file

President Donald Trump suggested his supporters go to the polls and act as “poll watchers," but doing so in Oklahoma is illegal, an official says.

“I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully because that's what has to happen. I am urging them to do it,” Trump said, referencing voter fraud during his debate against Joe Biden.

"It is crime for any unauthorized person to remain within 50 feet of a ballot box while an election is in progress,” Oklahoma State Election Board spokesperson Misha Mohr said. Doing so is a misdemeanor offense, according to a state statute.

State law does allow candidates and recognized political parties to have an authorized observer present before the polls open and after the polls close, Mohr said, but they may not be present at other times.

Click here for the full story at normantranscript.com.

