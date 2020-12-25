Poll indicates most Oklahomans would support statewide mask mandate

A majority of Oklahoma voters want Gov. Kevin Stitt to impose a statewide mask mandate, according to a new poll that also shows 60% of those surveyed will definitely or probably get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The poll, taken by Amber Integrated, of Oklahoma City, found 52.5% of registered voters favor a mask mandate, though responses varied greatly by party. About 64% of Republicans said they opposed a mask mandate, while 80% of Democrats and 65% of independent voters said Stitt should impose a statewide mandate.

Older Oklahomans favored a mandate, while younger ones did not. Whites were the only racial or ethnic group not to show majority support for a mandate. While 57% of women favored a mandate, only 49% of men favored one.

Stitt has declined to impose a statewide mask mandate, though numerous municipalities have approved local mandates.

