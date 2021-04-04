Politics, protests and policing: Tulsa's police chief reflects on topics discussed at FBI institute

As one of many law enforcement leaders gathered from across the country for an exchange of ideas, stories and instruction, Tulsa’s police chief didn’t expect much notice.
To his surprise, police executives who had faced the hottest fire of 2020’s civil unrest and taken over departments in cities such as Seattle and Portland found his department’s situation particularly novel.
“They were fascinated with all of the complexities that we are dealing with,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.
Franklin took a trip to Virginia last month as part of the FBI’s National Executive Institute, a three-week training initiative separated into weeklong increments that gathers the heads of the largest law enforcement organizations in the nation for leadership development, networking and discussion of current affairs.
Invitations are typically extended to people relatively new to their organization’s top position, and Franklin said the state’s FBI field office nominated him to attend. The whole experience is paid for by the FBI, he said.
Other members of Franklin’s class include police chiefs from New Orleans, Seattle, Portland, Atlanta, Colorado and Arizona; elected sheriff’s officials and county directors; as well as some supervisory special agents within federal agencies such as the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Secret Service.
Most were struck by the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic McGirt decision, Franklin said, which found that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s multicounty reservation dating back to the 1860s had never been disestablished.
“They have heard about McGirt, but they don’t really understand it,” he said. “It’s so complex that you have to find out if the victim is Native American, if the suspect is Native American, what crime did they commit, what jurisdiction are they in, and all of those determine where that person goes to jail or where you send that report to, and for them hearing that, they were blown away by that.”
Franklin, in turn, took his opportunity to learn from the other police leaders, some of whom took over their departments in a time of turmoil and large-scale protests.
Similar situations can replicate anywhere at anytime, Franklin said, and he wants to be prepared, saying he asked whether the departments had trouble getting officers to come to work in the face of such challenges.
Along the same lines, there was much discussion about continuity, he said.
“A lot of the chiefs in these major cities were removed for political reasons or forced to resign, so there is always that ongoing discussion about: How long does a chief have to come into an organization or department, and if they are facilitating change, how long do they have to do that before a lot of times its a political football they are dealt and they can’t survive it?” Franklin said.
The departments of Portland and Seattle are devastated by budget cuts because of the movement to defund the police, he said, which has resulted in officers not being able to take off when they are working such excessive overtime it becomes unsafe. Breaks are necessary in a job that “can really have an effect on the mental psyche,” Franklin said.
TPD has been fortunate to avoid budget cuts that affect academy classes throughout the protests and pandemic, he said, which keeps staffing at viable levels.
Even then, the department, like countless other agencies across the country, is struggling with recruiting.
It’s difficult to find quality applicants who want to make a career out of a profession that’s falling under increasing scrutiny, Franklin said. What was once a mostly private, day-to-day operation has now turned itself inside out in an attempt to assure the public of its intentions.
“People really didn’t know what we did or what we were doing internally, and most people really didn’t care unless they were directly affected by crime or had an interaction with us,” Franklin said of a time before social media. “Now we have to find ourselves where we are very active on social media and attempting to push information out and show that transparency.”
False narratives can spread quickly and grow large online, Franklin said, which can drive people and consequently legislators to make misinformed judgments and decisions.
Changes that need to take place within the department take time, he said. Besides the buy-in required from rank-and-file officers, the department does research when considering new policies, and they all get a run-down from attorneys to ensure they line up with case law.
“We live in an age where people expect things to happen immediately,” Franklin said. “It doesn’t happen overnight.”
Policing has drastically changed in his 24 years on the job, he said, and it will continue to do the same in the future as society continues to evaluate what it will tolerate in the name of safety.
The need for robust social services is great, Franklin said. Officers have “too many tools on the belt,” and the profession is spread thin — a far cry from what it used to be. Officers shouldn’t be counselors, mental health workers or stand-in mothers and fathers, nor do they want to be, he said.
“But it seems like whenever somebody needs something it’s easy to dial 911,” Franklin said.
Franklin is about two months past one year since his swearing-in as TPD’s chief, and although this year is thus far a little quieter than the last, the stress of the position does not relent.
The institution was a nice opportunity to meet with others who understand the pressures, he said.
Internal and external stakeholders, community members, city councilors, the mayor’s office, police officers and the police union — everyone wants an audience with the chief.
“There is a lot of people vying for time, and you are never going to make all of them happy,” he said.
When he’s off the clock and out of uniform, he still struggles to turn the work off. There’s always something going on in the city that could turn into the next major event, he said, and he strives to stay above reproach. He even worries about getting pulled over.
“I set the bar pretty high for our officers,” Franklin said. “I want to make sure I’m doing just what I preach to them.”
Video: Wendell Franklin talks about taking over as Tulsa police chief during a pandemic.