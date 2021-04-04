Politics, protests and policing: Tulsa's police chief reflects on topics discussed at FBI institute

Most were struck by the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic McGirt decision, Franklin said, which found that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s multicounty reservation dating back to the 1860s had never been disestablished.

“They have heard about McGirt, but they don’t really understand it,” he said. “It’s so complex that you have to find out if the victim is Native American, if the suspect is Native American, what crime did they commit, what jurisdiction are they in, and all of those determine where that person goes to jail or where you send that report to, and for them hearing that, they were blown away by that.”

Franklin, in turn, took his opportunity to learn from the other police leaders, some of whom took over their departments in a time of turmoil and large-scale protests.

Similar situations can replicate anywhere at anytime, Franklin said, and he wants to be prepared, saying he asked whether the departments had trouble getting officers to come to work in the face of such challenges.

Along the same lines, there was much discussion about continuity, he said.