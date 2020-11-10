Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Politics remains a key factor in whether Oklahomans are mandated to wear masks, health officials said Monday as the state’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000 for the first time.
The Oklahoma Department of Health on Monday reported six more deaths and 2,197 new infections.
Health Commissioner Lance Frye, asked whether he has counseled Gov. Kevin Stitt to change course and issue a statewide mask mandate, said that “everyone should wear a mask.” He added that the governor is making weighty decisions in response to differing political opinions on the issue from millions of Oklahomans.
“It’s a personal responsibility; it’s a social responsibility, and everyone needs to do it,” Frye said. “I don’t think a mandate will help with that.”
Frye and state epidemiologist Jared Taylor were made available to the media following two days of record-breaking reports that brought Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 2,049.
The state’s death toll has risen to 1,444, and 996 Oklahomans remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases as of the most recent survey of state facilities.
Taylor declined to take a stance on the issue of a mask mandate, saying it is “a political decision.”
Studies have shown that mask mandates are effective in slowing transmission of the virus.
Frye said he thinks a mandate would be difficult to enforce and that compliance could be improved without a statewide order.
The Health Department later released a statement saying the decision to mandate masks in areas across the state “remains in the hands of our local leaders.”
“Every community is different and local control over this decision allows for the most responsive management of the situation,” the statement says. “Over a dozen cities in the state have implemented mask mandates in response to rising case numbers. We continue to encourage all Oklahomans to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible, especially as we head into the holiday season where small gatherings will be taking place.”
The CDC has most recently recommended that individuals wear masks “anywhere they will be around other people.”
House Democrats plan to call a special session of the Legislature on Tuesday and “to once again call on Gov. Kevin Stitt to implement a statewide mask mandate.”
“At this juncture, we need to increase our defenses, not put them down,” Minority Leader Emily Virgin said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Frye said the department is having near-daily conversations with Stitt on possible mitigation steps as the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.
“There’s nothing off the table,” Frye said, acknowledging that hospitals have already changed operations due to increased community transmission rather than capacity concerns.
As of Sunday, 94% of hospital ICU beds in Oklahoma were unavailable. Officials have said “more deaths are inevitable,” with 300-plus patients in intensive care units.
Fatal cases were reported Monday in Cleveland, Kay, Kingfisher, McIntosh, Oklahoma and Pontotoc counties. All of those whose deaths were reported Monday were 50 or older.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 6 p.m. Monday. Note: State officials had no official tally for Sunday and are excluding that day from the seven-day rolling average.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 24,663
Deaths: 226
Seven-day new case rolling average: 231
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 138,455
Deaths: 1,444
Hospitalizations: 996
Seven-day new case rolling average: 2,049
United States
Confirmed cases: 10,022,557
Deaths: 237,979
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 50,752,354
Deaths: 1,261,306
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
