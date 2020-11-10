Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Studies have shown that mask mandates are effective in slowing transmission of the virus.

Frye said he thinks a mandate would be difficult to enforce and that compliance could be improved without a statewide order.

The Health Department later released a statement saying the decision to mandate masks in areas across the state “remains in the hands of our local leaders.”

“Every community is different and local control over this decision allows for the most responsive management of the situation,” the statement says. “Over a dozen cities in the state have implemented mask mandates in response to rising case numbers. We continue to encourage all Oklahomans to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible, especially as we head into the holiday season where small gatherings will be taking place.”

The CDC has most recently recommended that individuals wear masks “anywhere they will be around other people.”