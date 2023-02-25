What about: State Democrats blasted Gov. Kevin Stitt, state Superintendent Ryan Walters and legislative Republicans for hyperventilating about supposed “oversexualization” in public schools but remaining silent about the case of a celebrated high school football coach accused of forcing his players to conduct drills in the nude and exposing himself during a pep talk.

“Where is the outcry about these latest incidents?” state Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said in a press release. “As leaders go after made-up concerns about nothing, we have serious issues with real indoctrination and grooming. Yet, because it does not serve their political narrative, Stitt and Walters remain silent about these horrific behaviors that have been reported.”

Phil Koons, the Ringling High School principal and football coach, is on leave pending an investigation of charges made by parents and players.

Walters issued a statement concerning the Koons case, saying the State Department of Education is monitoring the investigation and supports the decision to suspend Koons.

Andrews also made reference to a Chickasha pastor who was jailed last week on charges of molesting a 7-year-old girl.

“If the real issue is the safety of children, where is the parent’s rights rhetoric regarding this? Or, do we only care if the predators are not dressed how we prefer?” Andrews said.

Under the dome: The state Senate advanced Senate Bill 1046, By Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, which would elevate to a felony on the first offense domestic violence against a pregnant woman.

Meanwhile, SB 108, by Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, would reinstate a felony for multiple drug possession convictions.

Oklahomans would have the option of registering their motor vehicles every two years should HB 2011, by Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, continue to roll through the legislative process after clearing the House Appropriations and Budget Committee.

The Senate advanced legislation prohibiting first-responders from sharing images of dead people taken at the death scene. SB 480, by Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, follows an incident in which a Memphis police officer text photos of a man fatally beaten by the officer and several colleagues.

Meetings and events: Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond will be featured speaker at the Tulsa Press Club’s Page One luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave., in the Atlas Life Building.

Native American relations, illegal marijuana growing operations, and openness and transparency in government are “the three big rocks I am 100% focused on,” Drummond told the Tulsa World in an interview after taking office.

Bottom lines: Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony called for an independent outside expert to assist in the OCC investigation of utilities’ 2021 fuel costs. … State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, joined those urging President Joe Biden to declare the Greenwood area a national monument.

— Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World

