Political notebook: U.S. Senate debates seem unlikely

Let’s talk: Even before the polls closed on Tuesday and Markwayne Mullin officially became the Republican nominee to complete U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired term, Democrat Kendra Horn was trying to lure Mullin into a debate.

Not surprisingly, Mullin appears uninterested. Underdogs such as Horn always want debates because they have nothing to lose; favorites like Mullin usually avoid them because they have nothing to gain.

“Real Oklahomans aren’t afraid of tough conversations, real Oklahomans show up when things are hard,” Horn said in a press release.

Expect to hear that, or something like it, a lot over the next two months.

Mullin, meanwhile, told Newsmax he expects a “pretty ugly” campaign.

Campaigns and elections: Several school voucher/school choice organizations, including Betsy DeVos’ American Federation for Children and yes. every kid. congratulated Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters after he won last week’s Republican runoff for state superintendent of public instruction.

State Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews, on the other hand, said Walters is focused on “siphoning” money from public education into private schools.

“When you are a leader responsible for every child’s education, not just an exclusive few, your responsibility is to ensure all children receive quality public services and resources,” she said.

Republican campaign consultant Fount Holland has filed a second libel lawsuit against a client’s opponent.

The second suit, in Osage County, says Republican labor commissioner candidate Sean Roberts made false and malicious statements about Holland.

Roberts lost Tuesday’s Republican runoff to incumbent Leslie Osborn, Holland’s client.

Earlier this month, Roberts sued state Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, who has also been Holland’s client, for remarks she made about his fitness for office in light of 20-year-old domestic violence allegations.

A week ago, Holland filed a Tulsa County libel suit against state Senate candidate Jarrin Jackson, who ultimately lost to Holland client Ally Seifried in a runoff.

Capital punishment: A former state Pardon and Parole Board chairman forced out because of his opposition to capital punishment was among those announcing the formation of Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty.

“The death penalty is far too costly for taxpayers, does nothing to make us safer and is error-prone,” the group’s state coordinator Brett Farley said. “Oklahoma can instead use those funds to solve cold cases and actually improve public safety.”

Farley is also executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma.

Dam-nation: No, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas was never a sergeant major, but the newly rechristened Sergeant Major Frank Lucas flood control dam in western Oklahoma is named for him.

Formerly the Sergeant Major No. 2, the dam is named for Sergeant Major Creek, which runs through the site of the 1868 Battle of the Washita in Roger Mills County, and now Lucas, a longtime advocate of Oklahoma’s many small, upstream flood control dams.

Meetings and events: Nathan Phelps, president of Tulsa Classical Academy sponsored by Michigan’s Hillsdale College, and Janice Danforth of Moms for Liberty will speak to the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Tulsa Country Club, 701 N. Union Ave.

Bottom lines: State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, said he will refile legislation to outlaw gender reassignment procedures for anyone under 21. … Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony continued to vent his disapproval of the the decision to let investor-owned utilities cover their huge losses from the February 2021 deep freeze with investor-backed bonds.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

