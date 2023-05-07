Anybody there?: Ignoring one of the 326,603 address confirmation notices mailed this year by the Oklahoma State Election Board could affect a person’s ability to vote in coming elections.

The notices are the first step in the process of canceling voter registrations for inactivity. The notices are sent to registered voters who have had a first-class mailing returned as “undeliverable,” who have a possible duplicate registration in Oklahoma or another state, or those who have not voted or updated their registration through the 2020 and 2022 General Election cycles.

Those who do not respond or do not respond, update their registration information or do not vote before the 2026 general election will be dropped from the rolls, said Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

See the state election board web site or contact a local election board for further information.

John Hancocked: Among bills signed into law this week by Gov. Kevin Stitt:

HB 2095 gives the Attorney General’s Office, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation greater authority to enforce medical marijuana laws.

SB 404 says religion alone cannot disqualify organizations from participating in state programs open to other private entities. Some think it is somehow related to efforts by the Oklahoma Catholic Archdiocese to start a virtual charter school but the bill’s backers say it isn’t.

SB 1000 allows the OSBI to take over languishing rape cases.

SB 410 moves the electioneering-free zone out to 300 feet from the polling place front door, as opposed to 300 feet from the actual polling place. It also adds text exchanges concerning candidates or ballot measures to prohibited communications within that 300-foot zone.

HB 2792 directs the Oklahoma Bar Association to rewrite affidavits and other documents related to evictions using plain language. This bill was much-sought by housing advocates who say the existing state-mandated documents are difficult for many tenants to understand.

Overrides urged: The Intertribal Council — the leadership of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations — urged the Oklahoma Legislature to override three vetoes by Stitt.

The three vetoed bills are SB 429, which protects the right of Native American students to wear tribal regalia and other cultural items during school graduation ceremonies; SB 299, which reauthorizes the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education; and, HB 2608 clarifies that sex offenders residing within reservations must register with tribal law enforcement in addition to state and other local law enforcement agencies for the area.

All three bills passed both chambers of the Legislature with large majorities.

Choice words: The Betsy DeVos-backed American Federation for Children announced a six-figure advertising campaign to try to push school choice — aka public funding of private schools — across the finish line this legislative session.

While the concept has support in both legislative chambers and the governor’s office, differences in the operational details have kept it hung on high center.

McCurtain County: Jail administrator Larry Hendrix, one of four county officials recorded making a range of inappropriate comments following a county commission meeting, has been placed on paid leave, KTEN television reported.

County Commissioner Mark Jennings, who was heard reminiscing about lynching Black people, resigned shortly after the recording came to light last month, but others involved have not despite pressure from Stitt and others.

All eyes: Responding to criticism of its purchasing oversight, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said it has created a new Risk, Audit and Compliance Division with the “immediate focus … to enhance the auditing duties of OMES to ensure compliance with state procurement standards.”

Who’s asking?: The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will be taking input from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Life Senior Center at Southminister, 3500 S. Peoria Ave., on the future of senior services.

“We are calling for your feedback to help shape the future landscape for older Oklahomans,” said Jeromy Buchanan, Director of Community Living, Aging and Protective Services (CAP) for Oklahoma Human Services. “We want to accurately tailor our plan to the specific needs of this growing population.

Other sessions are planned for Oklahoma City, Woodward, McAlester and Lawton.

See Oklahoma Human Services’ web page on the Multisector Plan on Aging for information and to register for one of the sessions.

Power up: The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved an agreement among PSO and several customer groups that will allow the utility to move forward with plans for three new wind and three new solar farms and 995 megawatts of generation capacity.

Pulpit pounding: Local Christian Nationalist leader Jackson Lahmeyer’s Pastors for Trump has its first live event on Thursday at the former and perhaps future president’s Doral Golf Resort in Miami, Florida.

It’s unclear whether Trump himself will attend the event, but Trump associates Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, who have attached themselves to Lahmeyer since his failed 2022 U.S. Senate campaign, are on the speaker list.

Lahmeyer got some unflattering attention from The Guardian last week, which he immediately spun into a fundraising request.

“Mainstream Christian Leaders joined the Mainstream Media to attack our efforts to Make America Great Again by Making America Godly Again,” he says in an email.

“This tells me we are WAY over the target!”

The email also plugs election denier Mike Lindell’s MyPillow products and even offers a personal promo code.

“MyPillow has been cancelled by all the big box stores and now (Lindell’s) bank because of his boldness about the 2020 election and it’s up to us to make the decision to not FUND Deep State Companies but to FUND America First Companies such as MyPillow,” the email says.

Worker assistance: The Cherokee Nation was chosen to administer the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief Program for all farm and meatpacking employees within the 14-county Cherokee Nation Reservation and citizens of tribal nations across the country.

The program offers one-time $600 pandemic relief payments to frontline farming, agricultural, and meatpacking workers during the period of Jan. 27, 2020 through April 10, 2023. Those eligible should be frontline workers.

Applications available through https://farmandfoodworkersrelief.cherokee.org.

Employment: Tulsa’s unemployment rate in March was 3% in March, down .2% from February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate was 2.9%.

Bottom lines: “The governor wants an uneducated public school system and now wants an uneducated public,” Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said after Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed Oklahoma Educational Television’s reauthorization. … Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is one of 26 AGs urging Medicare to cover monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of the Alzheimer’s Disease patients. … State Treasurer Todd Russ added his voice to the Republican chorus denouncing the new fee structure for home loans.

