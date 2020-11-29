 Skip to main content
Political notebook: Lucas warns of growing Chinese space capabilities

Space patrol: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, the ranking Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Science, Space and Technology Committee, sounded an alarm after China launched an unmanned lunar probe scheduled to collect rock and soil samples and return to Earth.

“The nation that leads in space will dictate the rules of the road for future technological development and exploration, and the influence of the People’s Liberation Army in the (Chinese) space program makes China a particularly irresponsible and dangerous candidate,” Lucas said in a statement. “We can no longer take America’s leadership in space for granted.”

Campaigns and elections: The 1st Congressional District Democratic Party has scheduled a series of precinct officer training sessions via Zoom beginning Thursday. See https://www.odpcd1.com/get-involved for information and to register.

Former legislator Rob Johnson joined the Republicans clamoring for the state Senate District 22 seat being vacated by 5th District Congresswoman-elect Stephanie Bice.

Filing is Dec. 7-9 for the special election to complete the final two years of the current term. Primaries are scheduled for Feb. 9 with a general election on April 6.

Johnson, who now lives in Edmond, represented Kingfisher County and a swath of western Oklahoma in the House of Representatives from 2004 to 2008, then served in the Senate from 2010 to 2014. In between was an unsuccessful campaign for corporation commission.

SD 22 takes in northwestern Oklahoma County and northeastern Canadian County.

Bottom lines: A Stephens County man was jailed after allegedly making social media threats against several public officials, including U.S. Jim Inhofe, the Duncan Banner reported. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt named Bethany Stanley an associate district judge for Cleveland County. ... Arkansas received a $3.2 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to address non-point source water pollution. It is unclear how, if at all, the grant might affect efforts to control nutrients in the Illinois River watershed.

