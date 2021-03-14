Political notebook: Lawmakers' long week keeps legislation alive

Session notes: Last week’s “third reading” deadline led to a crush of floor activity, especially in the House, as more than 450 bills and joint resolutions saw some kind of action, with most of them passing.

One — House Bill 1246 — made it all the way from the discard pile to the governor’s desk, where it was signed into law.

HB 1246, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, allows Oklahomans with expired state IDs to temporarily use Social Security numbers to fill prescriptions. The step is in response to the backlog of driver’s license renewals caused by the implementation of Real ID and budget cuts.

Legislation not passed by its chamber of origin by Thursday is dormant for the rest of the session, at least in theory.

Among measures heard last week:

HB 1146, by Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond. Replaces state employees’ Merit Protection System with what Osburn says will be the “gold standard” for state government human resources processes.