Political notebook: Lawmakers' long week keeps legislation alive

Session notes: Last week’s “third reading” deadline led to a crush of floor activity, especially in the House, as more than 450 bills and joint resolutions saw some kind of action, with most of them passing.
One — House Bill 1246 — made it all the way from the discard pile to the governor’s desk, where it was signed into law.
HB 1246, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, allows Oklahomans with expired state IDs to temporarily use Social Security numbers to fill prescriptions. The step is in response to the backlog of driver’s license renewals caused by the implementation of Real ID and budget cuts.
Legislation not passed by its chamber of origin by Thursday is dormant for the rest of the session, at least in theory.
Among measures heard last week:
HB 1146, by Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond. Replaces state employees’ Merit Protection System with what Osburn says will be the “gold standard” for state government human resources processes.
Critics say the current system, which hasn’t been updated in 40 years, is too rigid and unresponsive to both managers and employees. Osburn’s proposal includes whistleblower protections and an administrative court framework to handle grievances. The bill passed the House 93-0.
More than a half-dozen rural broadband access bills, largely shepherded by Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, and Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, remained in play after the deadline.
Phillips said Oklahoma is one of the worst states in the nation for rural broadband access, a weakness exposed more than ever during COVID-19 isolation.
HB 1019, by Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton. Caps insured patient co-pays for insulin at $30 per 30-day supply or $90 per 90-day supply. It passed the House 94-2.
HB 1002, by Rep. Carol Bush, removes time limitations for civil lawsuits stemming from childhood sex abuse. It passed the House 81-6.
SB 368, by Sen. David Ballard, R-Durant. Classifies religious institutions as essential during emergencies and therefore not subject to closure orders. Similar legislation passed the House earler. SB 368 passed the Senate 37-9.
SB 383, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman. Would allow social media users to sue platforms that remove political content. Passed the Senate 34-12.
HB 1662, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore. Dubbed the “License to Kill Act” by Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, this bill would make pressing charges against someone claiming self defense in shooting cases more difficult. West said his bill just assures the accused is “presumed innocent until proven guilty.” Passed the House 77-19.
The legislative momentum for criminal justice reform seems to have slowed and in some cases even reversed, but a few measures remain under consideration.
This includes the Sarah Stitt Act — HB 1679, by Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, and Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang — which is intended to facilitate post-release employment by providing identification, education and vocational records and other documents.
Several other bills address what seems to be near-unanimous agreement that offenders under supervision or been released should have easier access to driver’s licenses or other identification in order to find and keep jobs and other appointments needed for rehabilitation.
Also, the House and Senate passed similar bills raising from 21 to 25 the maximum age for delayed sentencing for young adults.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, and Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, are pursuing legislation to permanently require bodies covered by the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act provide streaming transmissions of their meetings.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
Featured video:
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World