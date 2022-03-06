Political notebook: J.C. Watts may be coming back in the game; Mullin hires high-profile consultants

Elections and campaigns: The name of former congressman, corporation commissioner and University of Oklahoma quarterback J.C. Watts is among those being whispered as a possible candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe.

The only Black person elected to statewide office in Oklahoma, the 64-year-old Watts also served four terms in Congress before leaving politics in 2002. Although largely out of the public eye since then, his name is still well-known in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, one of the first to announce his candidacy for the seat, announced he’s hired two Donald Trump associates, strategist Bill Stepien and pollster Brent Buchanan.

Stepien worked for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before becoming Trump’s 2016 national field director and 2020 campaign manager. He was also White House political director during the early stages of the Trump administration.

Long-time Oklahoma Republican operative Fount Holland, who has been involved in Mullin’s campaigns since the plumber-turned-congressman entered politics in 2012, remains a senior member of the team.

Holland, by the way, is not related to one of Mullin’s presumptive Republican primary opponents, former Inhofe Chief of Staff Luke Holland.

A third candidate for Inhofe’s job, state Sen. Nathan Dahm, said he’s been endorsed by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who coincidentally was known to be one of Inhofe’s least-favorite colleagues.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern, meanwhile, hasn’t said much about a Senate bid since showing early interest, leading to speculation he may stand pat with his seat on the influential House Ways and Means Committee.

Gov. Kevin Stitt leads Democratic candidate Joy Hofmeister 49%-27% in a poll released last week by Oklahoma City-based Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates. Independent Ervin Yen polled 5% in the survey of 500 registered voters, Libertarian Natalie Bruno got 3% and 15% were undecided.

Republican Michael Masters said he will again be a candidate for Brookside-based state House District 71. Masters also ran for the seat currently held by Democrat Denise Brewer in 2021.

Unfond farewell: Not everyone was warm and fuzzy about U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe after he announced the impending end of his 56-year career in politics.

Democrats, particularly, were not very nostalgic about Inhofe, whose career roughly paralleled the rise of the Oklahoma Republican Party and the decline of their own.

The state Democratic Party said Inhofe leaves behind a legacy of “hypocrisy, out-of-touch lawmaking, and loony rhetoric ... legendary obstructionism, climate change denial, misogyny, and crying that our schools are brainwashing our children.”

“While we wish Inhofe well in his retirement, he will not be missed by most Oklahomans,” said ODP Chairwoman Alicia Andrews.

At least the Oklahoma Democratic Party acknowledged Inhofe’s impending retirement. The Oklahoma Republican Party, whose leadership tried to censure Inhofe last year, posted only Inhofe’s press release and a news story about it on the party’s Facebook page and nothing at all on its web page.

Inhofe was first elected to office — the Oklahoma House of Representatives — in 1966 when Republicans were outnumbered 74-25 in that chamber. Today the GOP has an 82-18 majority.

Surprise party: Although far from a new tactic, the manner in which several tax cuts and a measure targeting transgender athletes were dropped in Speaker of the House Charles McCall’s hand-picked Rules Committee just before deadline rankled House Democrats.

“We had several bills (available) less than 12 hours,” said Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “The public was unable to view the language until maybe when they woke up (Thursday) morning, but it’s unlikely they saw it before it was voted on in committee.”

With huge majorities in the House and Senate, legislative Republicans can do just about whatever they want. Democrats argue that has allowed them to be secretive at times in order to avoid public opposition.

Virgin said handling of House Bill 4245 — the transgender athlete bill — was “particularly egregious” because it was filed so late that committee rules had to be waived for it to be heard.

“This really highlights what we call an undemocratic process, when people are literally not given the opportunity to participate in the process,” said Virgin.

Legislative notes: More than half the bills and joint resolutions filed just a few months ago or carried over from last session missed Thursday’s committee deadline, meaning they are effectively dead.

The House and Senate will now scramble for floor votes on their remaining measures ahead of a March 24 deadline made tighter by a slack week caused by school spring break.

It should be said that, as with movie monsters, one can never be quite sure legislation — especially bad legislation — is really dead. It has a way of popping up unexpectedly in unlikely places, sort of like the pod people in “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”

House Republicans, who passed a stack of medical marijuana bills through committee in the past few weeks, will announce a comprehensive plan for reshaping the business licensing and enforcement aspects of the sector at a Monday morning news conference.

At 1,089 pages, SB 1646, by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, is undoubtedly the biggest bill by shear volume in the 58th Legislature.

But it’s also pretty weighty in terms of subject matter. SB 1646 is a complete reworking of the state’s sentencing code, and while so far it seems to have the support of a Senate majority, it is not without critics.

The loudest is Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, a former director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Weaver tried to effectively filibuster the bill in the Senate Appropriations Committee last week but was shut down by Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who said Weaver was trying to “teach” the committee instead of asking legitimate questions.

Weaver says the bill “abandons the victims” by reducing some penalties.

One hundred people representing the Tulsa Regional Chamber flooded lawmakers’ offices last week and heard from several state leaders, including Gov. Kevin Stitt.

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, legislators announced creation of the bipartisan Irish Caucus.

Following a national trend, among legislation to survive the first round of deadlines was SB 1499, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, which would provide free feminine hygiene products to low-income women and establish a sales tax rebate on the purchase of such items.

The ACLU of Oklahoma blasted HB 4245, which it labeled “an attempt to push trans youth out of public life.”

The Senate passed legislation creating a misdemeanor for misrepresenting a pet as a service animal.

House committees advanced bills naming the quarter horse the official state horse and the Bible the official state book.

Meetings and events: State Sen. Julia Kirt, R-Oklahoma City, and Tulsa County Election Board member Bruce Niemi will discuss redistricting at the monthly meeting of Heart of the Party, the Tulsa chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Mullin will have a telephone town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Visit mullin.house.gov/live by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to register.

The Democratic National Committee has been facilitating virtual meetings for 2022 mid-term elections. The first one for Oklahoma is 5 p.m. Tuesday. RSVP to mobilize.us/s/A6BYsj

Rader will explain his sentencing reform bill at an Americans For Prosperity-sponsored policy lunch, noon Friday at 3307 S. Harvard Ave. For reservations see americansforprosperity.ivolunteers.com/Events/Tulsa-Policy-Lunch-with-Senator-Dave-Rader.

Bottom lines: Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined two multistate lawsuits against the Biden administration, one against a proposed rule banning the transportation of liquefied natural gas by rail and the other over the administration’s handling of alleged threats against school board members.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

