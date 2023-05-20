Hookin’ up: The Oklahoma Broadband Office is presenting an all-day workshop, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., on Wednesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577, 1109 E. Sixth St.

The OBO said “Internet for All” will focus on access, adoption and use of high-speed internet across the state. OBO Executive Director Mike Sanders will attend, along with representatives with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, OBO staff, and tribal leaders and representatives.

“Too many Oklahomans lack the access they need to affordable and reliable high-speed internet service. The internet has become a necessity for education, commerce, government, and more,” Sanders said in a press release.

“We want to ensure every Oklahoman understands how leadership is tackling this as a state and what funding and programmatic opportunities are available for improving and expanding internet access to all.”

Registration at https://oklahoma.gov/broadband/outreach.html is encouraged.

On board: National school choice groups have signaled their approval of the the education deal struck last week by Republican lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“This development is truly transformative for Oklahoma’s education landscape,” Jennifer Carter, an Oklahoma representative of Betsy DeVos’ American Federation for Children network, said soon after the agreement was announced.

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, one of the state’s longest-standing school choice/voucher advocates — and for whom Jennifer Carter’s husband Ray Carter works — has also been generally supportive.

Over there: Oklahoma National Guard troops are among about 1,000 being deployed to Africa to serve until early next year, the ONG reports.

Task Force Tomahawk includes soldiers from multiple units of the Infantry Brigade Combat Team, including two companies of a multistate battalion that includes elements of the Nebraska and Indiana Army National Guards.

Holy book ban: The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation asked state Superintendent Ryan Walters to add the Bible to his list of books unfit for children.

The foundation cites the Bible’s “pornographic view of sex and women, lewdness, depravity and sexual violence often ordered or countenanced by the biblical deity. These include sordid tales of victims forced to marry their rapists, graphic sexual depictions, and countless references to sperm, intercourse, menstruation, homosexuality, bestiality, adultery and ‘whores.’”

Tuck everlasting: A handful of Republican legislators, including new GOP State Chairman Nathan Dahm, have filed a resolution defending former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and demanding Oklahoma boycott Dominion voting equipment — which Oklahoma doesn’t use anyway.

Communications in which Carlson derided former President Donald Trump and cast doubt on Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election came to light as the result of Dominion’s libel suit against Fox arising from the network’s coverage of the election and its aftermath.

Carlson was fired after Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million to keep the case from going to trial. Variety reported last week that dumping Carlson was a “verbal” part of the settlement agreement insisted upon by Dominion, but the company’s executive vice president said Wednesday that isn’t true.

Other reports say the last straw for Fox’ board of directors was a text in which Carlson told a producer that three white men beating up “an antifa kid” is “not how white men fight.”

The same group also filed a resolution calling for the elimination of all diversity, equity and inclusion training at the state’s public colleges and universities.

Bottom lines: Cherokee Nation broke ground on its $35 million Salina medical clinic. … Former U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, wife of long-time Tulsa coal executive Joe Craft, was unsuccessful in her bid to win the Republican nomination for governor of Kentucky.

— Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World

