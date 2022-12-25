 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Political notebook: Hoskin says Cole committed to pursuing Cherokee delegate

  • 0
Chuck Hoskin (copy)

Kim Teehee (right) listens during a hearing in the U.S. House Rules Committee in November as Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. pushes for Congress to seat her as the tribe’s treaty-promised House delegate.

 Mariam Zuhaib, Associated Press

Delegate campaign: Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole and Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern have committed to continuing work on the Cherokees’ application to seat a non-voting House delegate under the terms of the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

Cole and McGovern switch roles on Jan. 3, when Republicans take over House leadership. Cole becomes Rules Committee chairman and McGovern ranking member.

“We are grateful that Chairman McGovern and Ranking Member Cole reiterated their commitment today to work across the aisle to seat the Cherokee Nation’s delegate in the U.S. House,” Hoskin said in a press release. “This is not a partisan issue. This is an issue about whether the United States will keep its word, and we look forward to working with the new Republican majority next month to ensure that it does so.”

People are also reading…

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

State finances: The University of Denver’s Truth in Accounting project ranked Oklahoma’s state finances 10th nationally, but with a warning. The group said its analysis shows the state has $5.7 billion in cash more than it has in liabilities, but that a big chunk of that is because of COVID-19 relief and appreciation of pension investments during the period studied.

Kudos: The Oklahoma Legislature’s Future Caucus, consisting of 30 members under age 45 from both parties, received top honors from the Millennial Action Project, a Washington-based organization working to bridge partisanship.

Meetings and events: The Oklahoma Broadband Office will hold the Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop on Jan. 19 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Registration is available on-line or beginning at 8 a.m. the morning of the event.

The Tulsa County Democratic Party is holding a chili cookoff 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W. 51st St. Information at info@tulsacountydemocrats.org

Bottom lines: State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed legislation requiring the parents of all children born in Oklahoma prove they are U.S. citizens.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

Stories by Randy Krehbiel, Andrea Eger, Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Kevin Canfield and Barbara Hoberock.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Under the terms of House Bill 2030, before they can graduate from high school, Oklahoma students are now required to take and pass a 100-item test over history and government that uses questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website. #oklaed

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert