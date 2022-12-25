Political notebook: Hoskin says Cole committed to pursuing Cherokee delegate

Delegate campaign: Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole and Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern have committed to continuing work on the Cherokees’ application to seat a non-voting House delegate under the terms of the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

Cole and McGovern switch roles on Jan. 3, when Republicans take over House leadership. Cole becomes Rules Committee chairman and McGovern ranking member.

“We are grateful that Chairman McGovern and Ranking Member Cole reiterated their commitment today to work across the aisle to seat the Cherokee Nation’s delegate in the U.S. House,” Hoskin said in a press release. “This is not a partisan issue. This is an issue about whether the United States will keep its word, and we look forward to working with the new Republican majority next month to ensure that it does so.”

State finances: The University of Denver’s Truth in Accounting project ranked Oklahoma’s state finances 10th nationally, but with a warning. The group said its analysis shows the state has $5.7 billion in cash more than it has in liabilities, but that a big chunk of that is because of COVID-19 relief and appreciation of pension investments during the period studied.

Kudos: The Oklahoma Legislature’s Future Caucus, consisting of 30 members under age 45 from both parties, received top honors from the Millennial Action Project, a Washington-based organization working to bridge partisanship.

Meetings and events: The Oklahoma Broadband Office will hold the Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop on Jan. 19 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Registration is available on-line or beginning at 8 a.m. the morning of the event.

The Tulsa County Democratic Party is holding a chili cookoff 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W. 51st St. Information at info@tulsacountydemocrats.org

Bottom lines: State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed legislation requiring the parents of all children born in Oklahoma prove they are U.S. citizens.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

