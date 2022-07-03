Political notebook: Election results to be finalized Tuesday

Campaigns and elections: The Oklahoma State Election Board meets in Oklahoma City at 5 p.m. Tuesday to certify the results of last week’s primary elections.

A few state Democrats are trying to get some traction with criticism of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings, including the overturning of abortion rights and a McGirt decision that has baffled some Indian law experts and outraged and alarmed many Native Americans.

“Let’s be clear — yesterday’s ruling makes no one safer,” U.S. Senate candidate Jason Bollinger, an attorney, said Thursday in response to the McGirt modification. “It creates jurisdictional confusion and sets the stage for crimes on Native lands to go unpunished. The activist majority of our Supreme Court failed, or refused, to recognize the troubled history from which our treaties with Tribal Nations and federal law dictating law enforcement on Native lands derived.”

Madison Horn, who finished first in last week’s Democratic primary and will face Bollinger in the Aug. 23 runoff, said, “I began this campaign with a mission to renew hope in the future. I believe that this hope can only be achieved through accountability, transparency, and a desire to unite people around solutions instead of political parties.”

In the end, Jackson Lahmeyer didn’t present much of a threat to incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford in last week’s Republican primary, but the Owasso pastor told followers in an email that he’s not going away.

“We have built a solid foundation,” he said. “This is not the end but the beginning. … When it is time to announce what is next, I believe, you will be very pleased.”

The Federal Election Commission dismissed a complaint by Tulsa businessman Burt Holmes against Broken Arrow political consultant David Tackett and a political action committee he controls.

Holmes charged Tackett illegally funneled $94,000 into the PAC from two entities he owns. The commission ruled the entities are essentially independent expenditure organizations.

The two organizations, INIT2 and Conservatives for a Great Oklahoma, aka Vote Safe, were mentioned in last week’s charging documents for Epic Charter School founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.

A come-and-go birthday party/meet-and-greet with 1st District City Council candidate Francetta Mays will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Aloft Hotel, 200 Civic Center.

Under the dome: The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said the co-neutrals monitoring the agency’s efforts to improve the state’s child welfare system are satisfied with DHS’ performance during the last six months of 2021.

“The co-neutrals determined that OKDHS made good-faith efforts to achieve substantial and sustained progress recognizing Oklahoma’s investment and OKDHS’ efforts to create a safer and more effective child welfare system,” the agency said in a press release. “The co-neutrals also noted that the agency is well-positioned to continue in its good-faith achievements by remaining focused on its performance and nimble in advancing any practice changes necessary to continue that performance.”

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, approved 41 interim studies.

Interim studies are often a tip-off to the next session’s legislative priorities.

AARP Oklahoma refused to sign off on an OG&E rate settlement, saying it continues to oppose any hike.

Bottom lines: Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor hailed the U.S. Supreme Court’s West Virginia v. EPA ruling, which stripped the agency of much of its authority to regulate power plant emissions. … Former 1st District Congressman and NASA Director Jim Bridenstine is among those named notable MBA graduates of Cornell University.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.