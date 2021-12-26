Political notebook: Democrats say Stitt 'harrassing' tribes

Bottom lines: U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe signed onto an amicus brief in a lawsuit trying to block Biden administration efforts to coerce states into requiring cleaner electric generation. ... Inhofe and Lankford are also among Republicans trying to keep two dozen Navy SEALS from being discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccination. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern and the 5th District’s Stephanie Bice were among a host of Republicans complaining to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about duties on Canadian lumber products. ... Lankford hailed the Biden administration’s decision to finish work on barriers in a half-dozen border cities, including San Diego, Tucson and El Paso. ... Oklahoma ranked in the middle of the pack of the Tax Foundation’s annual Business Tax Climate Index, and was particularly dinged for high sales tax rates. ... A Hern fundraising flier proclaims the “Democrats are once again trying to ruin Christmas.”