Political notebook: Data privacy again on Legislature's radar; bill would make gun silencers legal

Cyber privacy: State Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said he will pursue data privacy legislation in the 2022 session.
Phillips, chairman of the House Technology Committee, said his bill would require internet sites to more conspicuously display the types of personal information they collect, and fine them for violating their own privacy statements.
On-line privacy became a fiercely debated topic last year as large tech companies successfully held off an attempt to impose some of the nation's toughest standards.
"Website operators are mining our personal information all of the time and then using that information to market new products to us or to track how we live our lives,” said Phillips. “Such information can even be used against us. Consumers deserve to know in advance what information is being collected on them, by whom, and how it will be used."
Shhh: Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed legislation he said would make the unregulated manufacture and sale of firearm suppressors — more generally known as silencers — legal in Oklahoma.
Federal law requires registration of suppressors, but Bergstrom said as long as they're made in the state and don't leave it, federal law would not apply.
Texas passed a similar law earlier this year but was told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that it would not supersede federal law.
6666: It seems that false rumors never die, and one that is again making the rounds in Oklahoma is that Congressional Democrats are pushing a bill, numbered H.R. 6666, that would allow family members to be forcibly removed from their homes and put in COVID-19 quarantine camps.
No such bill exists in the current Congress.
An H.R. 6666 was introduced in the last Congress, and it did deal with COVID-19 — grants for testing, not putting people in camps — but was never taken up even in committee. In any event, H.R. 6666 died in January with the end of the 116th Congress.
9 to 5: Tulsa's unemployment rate dipped to 2.9% in August, down from 3.2% in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The state's unemployment rate was at 2.8%, and Oklahoma City's was 2.6% — the lowest for the nation's 51 largest metro areas.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 7,600 statewide, including 2,900 in Tulsa.
Meetings and events: Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready will be the featured speaker at the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa County meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Tulsa Country Club, 701 N. Union Ave.
Email rwctulsa@gmail.com for reservations.
• The club also announced it donated $1,750 to Tulsa Police Department Honor Guard for its trip to the National Law Officers Memorial in Washington, where the name of Sgt. Craig Johnson, a TPD officer killed in 2020, is being added to the list of fallen officers.
Bottom lines: Thirteen state senators called on the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to denounce its national affiliate's characterization of violence and threats against school board members as "terrorism." ... Trish Gunby, a 1982 University of Tulsa graduate, is a Democratic candidate for Missouri's 2nd congressional district in suburban St. Louis.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
Featured video: