Political notebook: Data privacy again on Legislature's radar; bill would make gun silencers legal

Cyber privacy: State Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said he will pursue data privacy legislation in the 2022 session.

Phillips, chairman of the House Technology Committee, said his bill would require internet sites to more conspicuously display the types of personal information they collect, and fine them for violating their own privacy statements.

On-line privacy became a fiercely debated topic last year as large tech companies successfully held off an attempt to impose some of the nation's toughest standards.

"Website operators are mining our personal information all of the time and then using that information to market new products to us or to track how we live our lives,” said Phillips. “Such information can even be used against us. Consumers deserve to know in advance what information is being collected on them, by whom, and how it will be used."

Shhh: Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed legislation he said would make the unregulated manufacture and sale of firearm suppressors — more generally known as silencers — legal in Oklahoma.

Federal law requires registration of suppressors, but Bergstrom said as long as they're made in the state and don't leave it, federal law would not apply.