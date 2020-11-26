Police: Woman's body found in creek near 31st and Mingo

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found late Thursday morning in east Tulsa.
Officers responded after a passerby called about 10:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving to report seeing possible human remains in a creek near 31st Street and Mingo Road.
Tulsa Police Lt. Bryan Bryden said the woman's body was recovered from the creek and medical examiners will work to determine the cause of death.
Lt. Brandon Watkins of TPD's Homicide Unit said no evidence of trauma was found and, at this point, it is not a homicide investigation.
