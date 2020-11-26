 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Woman's body found in creek near 31st and Mingo

Police: Woman's body found in creek near 31st and Mingo

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Body found in creek

A woman's body was found late Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, in a creek near 31st Street and Mingo Road.

 Anna Codutti Tulsa World

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found late Thursday morning in east Tulsa.

Officers responded after a passerby called about 10:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving to report seeing possible human remains in a creek near 31st Street and Mingo Road.

Tulsa Police Lt. Bryan Bryden said the woman's body was recovered from the creek and medical examiners will work to determine the cause of death. 

Lt. Brandon Watkins of TPD's Homicide Unit said no evidence of trauma was found and, at this point, it is not a homicide investigation.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says
Local News

COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says

  • Updated

To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.

A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News