Police update city councilors on planned Real Time Information Center

The Tulsa Police Department presented its plan for a Real Time Information Center to city councilors last week, stressing not only how the multimillion-dollar facility would help officers fight crime, but do so in a more effective, efficient manner.

“What is it?” said Capt. Jacob Johnston. “It’s really just a centralized location to manage the technology that is available.”

That technology includes cameras the city already owns and operates to manage traffic operations, secure public parks and record police interactions with the public, as well as cameras owned by other public and private entities — all of which would be monitored in real time from City Hall.

Mayor G.T. Bynum’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which begins July 1, calls for spending $2.55 million to establish the Real Time Information Center. City officials hope to have it up and operating by the end of June 2023.

The Mayor’s Office initially said that figure would cover the cost to build out the facility, purchase cameras and staff it with approximately 18 new employees.

But Johnston told councilors Wednesday that the $2.55 million will cover capital costs, with another nearly $1.6 million to be spent on personnel and software in fiscal years 2023 and 2024

Bynum and Police Chief Wendell Franklin have said the facility would serve as a force multiplier, help officers respond more effectively to crimes in progress and provide valuable information to investigators after the fact.

Johnston used much of his time with city councilors to explain how the technology would help make the Police Department itself better in doing its job.

He noted, for example, that under the Police Department’s existing information-sharing system, officers don’t always have access to reports on crimes that occurred in their patrol areas just hours before they began work.

“Officers would be able to see what cameras are available around them and start looking for information,” Johnston said. “Also, the analysts and the operators in RTIC would be able to provide that as well.”

He used footage from information centers in other states to show how having video of an incident makes it easier for officers to solve crimes with less manpower, freeing up officers to do other work.

The first video was of a vehicle smashing into another vehicle in the middle of the intersection. With the video in hand, Johnston said, police can begin managing a scene like that before an officer even gets there.

“Now we see where the witnesses are and who is involved,” he said.

In the second video, a man parks in front of a store and walks in. There is nothing unusual about the incident, which is a key piece of information for the police, who had been called to the store when its alarm accidently went off, indicating a robbery in progress.

By viewing the video in real time, Johnston said, police were able to respond with fewer officers than they would have had they based their response solely on the alarm.

“By deploying this type of technology, you actually will see less police enforcement because with precision you are able to identify who is involved,” he said. “So the old days of that dragnet concept of, here is a area, you can stop anybody who is moving and doing anything, those days can go away and now it is, this is the guy, this is the suspect, that is who we are stopping and we know why, we have the evidence why.”

Another technology police hope to use in the Real Time Information Center is Auto Vehicle Locate, or AVL — a device that would be used to track police officers’ vehicles.

Franklin told councilors that the technology is similar to GPS and has been used effectively in places like Chicago. He said he could also see it helping Tulsa police more effectively patrol high-crime areas like 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.

“We know that it has been a hot spot for for quite some time,” Franklin said. “The question is, how often are we in there in patrol cars? Are we only going in when something bad happens, or are officers regularly making trips into those areas?

“AVL allows us to see that and we can also, potentially, have requirements for officers to spend X amount of time within a specified area that we know is a hot spot.”

Franklin has said previously that TPD hopes to initially deploy approximately 25 to 50 video cameras, but he reminded councilors Wednesday that that figure is fluid and that the exact number will depend on a number of factors, including what types of cameras are purchased.

Johnston, meanwhile, said the Police Department would eventually like to have cameras in every major intersection in the city — approximately 55 locations — in addition to those placed in neighborhoods with high rates of violent crime and at special events.The city has no plans to use drones or facial recognition technology in its Real Time Information Center, Johnston told the Tulsa World on Friday.

“That is not technology that we are moving forward with, but that doesn’t mean that as that technology improves, we won’t revisit it in the future,” he said. “I wouldn’t want anyone to think that we’ve eliminated an option for us to do our job better if it becomes available.”

The video cameras to be purchased as part of the Real Time Information Center are separate from the Flock System license plate readers the city is in the process of installing in high-crime neighborhoods. The license plate readers take still images that are used to identify stolen vehicles and assist in Amber and Silver alerts.

Neither the video cameras nor the license plate readers will be used to enforce traffic violations, police say.

