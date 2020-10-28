Police, U.S. attorney unveil use of force simulator in attempt to spark conversation

The U.S. Attorneys' Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma unveiled a police use-of-force simulator Wednesday in hopes that it will spark a conversation among community members.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin invited local media members to try out the simulator at the department's training academy to give them an idea of the challenges officers face while also educating the public.

The device, which runs a user through a scenario similar to what an officer could encounter in the field, uses live action video clips of actors and a computer operator who determines the storyline of the encounter based on a user's actions or lack of action. Users have the option to use no force or can pick from tools of increasing levels of force, like a Taser, pepper spray and pistol.

“It puts them into the shoes of the police officer so that that individual can understand what it is like to have to make a split-second decision that is not just life and death for the police officer, but it could be obviously life and death for that individual," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said. "And that is not a decision that many of us would welcome having to be in, nor that we would want to have to make in a split second.”