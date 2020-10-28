Police, U.S. attorney unveil use of force simulator in attempt to spark conversation

The U.S. Attorneys' Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma unveiled a police use-of-force simulator Wednesday in hopes that it will spark a conversation among community members.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin invited local media members to try out the simulator at the department's training academy to give them an idea of the challenges officers face while also educating the public.
The device, which runs a user through a scenario similar to what an officer could encounter in the field, uses live action video clips of actors and a computer operator who determines the storyline of the encounter based on a user's actions or lack of action. Users have the option to use no force or can pick from tools of increasing levels of force, like a Taser, pepper spray and pistol.
“It puts them into the shoes of the police officer so that that individual can understand what it is like to have to make a split-second decision that is not just life and death for the police officer, but it could be obviously life and death for that individual," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said. "And that is not a decision that many of us would welcome having to be in, nor that we would want to have to make in a split second.”
Franklin said use-of-force guidelines are not something that can be written in a textbook and followed to a T during fluid and rapidly-evolving situations, which is why the law and departmental policy is "so subjective."
Tulsa Police Lt. Virgil Litterell, a nearly 25-year veteran of the department and lead trainer at its academy, explained the history of use-of-force guidelines beginning with the landmark Graham v. Connor Supreme Court case.
In 1989, the court determined that police use of force must be objectively reasonable and ruled that reasonableness is not capable of precise definition or mechanical application.
"That can be important when we talk about use of force because situations are so varied with so much nuance and every little factor can change circumstance," Litterell said. "It’s really hard to say if someone does A, you can do B. We’ve got to look at the facts and circumstances of each case.”
Litterell said departmental policy is consistent with state and case law, specifically in its standards on deadly force, which "may be used if the officer has probable cause to believe the suspect poses an imminent threat of serious physical harm to officers or others."
And what is determined or discovered after force is used cannot be used to justify or condemn the use of force, Litterell said; what's important is what the officer knew at the time.
"Even if it turns out the situation was worse than the officer knew, the officer can’t use that to justify their actions,” Litterell said.
The question of when officers can use force is not a simple one to answer, he said, which is why it's beneficial for people to go through the simulator to better understand the issues at play.
Shores said he hopes to make the simulator available to law enforcement agencies in his district for use with community groups like homeowner associations or, more specifically, high school students.
He acquired the device after inquiring of other U.S. attorneys across the country, and one reported successful community change through the simulator's use at high school events. The kids find it eye-opening, and they go home and tell their parents what they've learned, he said.
And that's what he wants for Tulsa.
“It’s a community I love," he said. "It’s where my family lives and it’s where I’ve lived a majority of my life, so anything that I can do to help start that conversation to facilitate questions and answers where we’re actually talking with one another and learning from one another — it’s not just talking and talking — that’s key. I think that this simulator can help to do that.”
