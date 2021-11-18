Police try to identify remains after man's body found in Broken Arrow embankment

Broken Arrow police say they are working to determine the identity of a young man whose body was found early Thursday in a roadside embankment.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. after a caller in the area of 4600 West New Orleans Street reported a “man-down" and found the body of a man described as white, between 20 and 30 years old.

Detectives and crime scene investigators began processing the scene, with state Medical Examiners to determine the cause of death.

According to a news release, police are working to identify the man. Those with information that could assist investigators are asked to call 918-451-8200 x8820 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers, 918-596-9222, to remain anonymous. Refer to case number 21-8043.