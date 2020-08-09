Tulsa police officers shot and killed a man Sunday morning following a pursuit in east Tulsa, about 12 hours after officers were involved in another fatal shooting on Saturday.
About 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Tulsa police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, Tulsa Police Sgt. Joseph Snoddy said late Sunday morning.
Officer Jeanne Pierce said the stop stemmed from erratic driving; the driver reportedly struck a curb and was swerving.
The driver allegedly fled from officers, and the police department's helicopter took lead on the pursuit. Officers requested assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol when it appeared that the pursuit was going to leave Tulsa, Snoddy said.
The pursuit lasted 40 minutes, Pierce said, and reportedly ended near 21st Street and 145th East Avenue after officers used stop sticks on the vehicle. The driver, who has not been identified, fled on foot toward a nearby apartment complex.
Pursuing officers attempted to use less lethal force, including perpperballs and a taser, to no avail. During this confrontation with officers, the driver allegedly pulled a knife on officers.
An officer then shot the driver. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The previous day, about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa police fatally shot a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
Police responded to a report of a man trying to scale the fence of a secure transitional living facility near Harvard Avenue and Apache Street. They found the man with a knife down the street.
A crisis intervention team member attempted to open a dialogue with the man. At some point the man began cutting himself with the knife. Officers then fired at least one pepperball at him in an attempt to stop his self-harm.
The man then allegedly charged officers and at least one officer shot him. That man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The officers involved in either shooting will be put on administrative leave during the investigations and internal review. Tulsa County prosecutors will review the cases to determine whether the shootings were justified.