A week after a single-vehicle crash in south Tulsa left a 17-year-old boy dead, police in the Gilcrease Traffic Unit spent an hour in one spot west of downtown and clocked one vehicle at 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Tulsa police, working on efforts to promote safer driving, say they’ve seen the number of speeding tickets increase about 10% over average. During that hour on the Sand Springs Expressway, officers found speeding motorists were averaging 80 mph.

Between April 1 and June 30, the Tulsa Police Department wrote about 5,500 speeding tickets, according to TPD’s traffic safety coordinator, Lt. Paul Madden. The average, he said, is about 5,000 per quarter.

Madden said he doesn’t know the specific reason, but during the summer unsafe driving and speeding tend to rise, and he expects between 5,000 and 6,000 speeding tickets in the next quarter.

Late on the morning of July 4, a Bixby teen driving on 121st Street near the Arkansas River reportedly missed a curve onto Riverside Parkway and drove straight into the woods. Multiple local TV reports from that Tuesday cited officers at the scene as saying speed was a factor in the crash, which ejected the 17-year-old.

In a Tulsa World interview, Madden said he couldn’t release details about the crash while the investigation is ongoing.

He explained generally the dangers of aggravated speeding, which is 21 mph or more over the posted limit.

“Speeding is a major contributor to the severity of collisions,” Madden said. “We see speeding all of the time, but it seems to peak itself in the summertime. … We see aggravated speeding pick up. It might not be the causation of the collision, but it definitely can exacerbate the injuries or damage to property.”

Madden said traffic safety is about education as well as enforcement and engineering. He said the Tulsa Police Department’s social media posts seek to inform residents about reaction times, braking sensitivities, the dangers of speeding and other safety concerns.

“My desire is to help the public understand. … Driving defensively or driving prudently isn’t the norm, unfortunately,” Madden said. “Our overall goal is to reduce the number of fatality collisions in the city.”

Reaction time plays a crucial role in driving, staying safe on the roads and crashes, Madden said. He explained that quick reaction times can be the difference in fatal injuries during crashes, especially when looking at high speeds versus the posted speed limit.

Madden said he hopes residents will listen and read the social media pushes from Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, such as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He said he wants people to remember to slow down while driving, especially in the summer.

“Eliminate your in-car distractions. Put your cellphones down. Slow down and drive the speed limit,” Madden said. “Drive like you love the people around you.

“That’s probably about the easiest things we can do because we have control over all those things as drivers.”

