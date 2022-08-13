Police seeking information after homeless man fatally shot

Tulsa police are seeking the public's help after a homeless man was found fatally shot early Saturday near 11th Street and Garnett Road.

About 5:16 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at 11231 E. 11th St., where they found the victim dead at the scene.

"We spoke to several witnesses, some who heard the shot and others that saw people running from the area. We are also reviewing surveillance video from the area," police said in a social media post.

"Our homicide team is actively working this case and looking for anyone who has information about this incident."

The victim's name was not released Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

The shooting was the city's 49th homicide this year, according to Tulsa World records.