Police seeking driver of hit-and-run vehicle that seriously injured pedestrian

Tulsa police are seeking the driver of a hit-and-run vehicle that struck a pedestrian, causing him to lose a leg.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a hit-and-run collision on East 31st Street in the area east of 129th East Avenue.

A man walking next to the road was struck by a westbound white Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The victim lost his lower right leg and an unidentified Good Samaritan passerby likely saved his life by applying a tourniquet, police said in a news release.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene quickly and transported the man to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was last listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

The suspect vehicle did not stop, and from video, appeared to be a white extended cab Toyota Tacoma with step bars and tinted windows.

The truck will have damage to the front right and is missing the right front fender flare.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to call police at 918-596-9222 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.