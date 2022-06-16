 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek SUV after fatal hit and run near Catoosa

Tulsa police are investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian Thursday night.

Officers from Catoosa Police Department responded after 11 p.m. at 193rd East Avenue near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, according to Tulsa police.

Witnesses told Tulsa police they saw a white SUV hit someone in the road and continued traveling south without applying their brakes.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the SUV is asked to call crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

