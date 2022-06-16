Police seek SUV after fatal hit and run near Catoosa

Tulsa police are investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian Thursday night.
Officers from Catoosa Police Department responded after 11 p.m. at 193rd East Avenue near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, according to Tulsa police.
Witnesses told Tulsa police they saw a white SUV hit someone in the road and continued traveling south without applying their brakes.
Anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the SUV is asked to call crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.